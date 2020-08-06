Maruti Suzuki August 2020 Discounts – Alto, Swift, Dzire, Wagon R, Ertiga

Check out all the discounts, deals, and offers available during August 2020 on Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of cars

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India’s largest carmaker, is offering a lot of deals and discounts on its entire car lineup, from the little Alto hatchback to the new petrol-powered Brezza SUV. Although the Indo-Japanese carmaker has recorded a brilliant sales recovery in the previous month, the company is keen on attracting more and more customers towards its showrooms. Keep reading ahead for a complete list of discounts on Maruti’s Arena cars

1. Maruti Alto 800

India’s best-selling car, the Alto, is available with a cash discount worth Rs. 18,000, and an additional (special institutional or corporate) discount of Rs. 3,000. Please note that special institutional offers are not available for average buyers, only a few selective customers. Apart from that, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 available on it, which gets added on to the exchange value of the car you bring in.

2. Maruti S-Presso

Maruti’s Micro-SUV can be had with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. There is an additional corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000, thus bringing the maximum discount value up to Rs. 50,000. These discounts are available on both the petrol and CNG models of the S-Presso.

3. Maruti Wagon R

The Wagon R is one of the most popular family cars in the Indian market, big on comfort and small on costs. To further improve the car’s appeal, Maruti is offering Rs 10,000 worth of cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000, available on both petrol and CNG variants.

4. Maruti Celerio and Tour H2

Maruti Celerio and its fleet variant, Tour H2, are available with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. There is also a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on the Celerio, and of Rs. 15,000 on the Tour H2. These offers are available on all the variants – petrol and CNG, Manual and AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Discounts Summary – August 2020

Model Cash Discount Exchange + Corporate Total Discount Maruti Alto 800 (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 18,000 Rs.15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Rs. 36,000 Maruti S-Presso (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 25,000 Rs.20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 50,000 Maruti Wagon R (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 10,000 Rs.20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Rs. 33,000 Maruti Celerio (Petrol & CNG) (MT & AMT) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 55,000 Maruti Tour H2 (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 15,000 Rs. 65,000 Maruti Swift (MT & AMT) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 35,000 Maruti Dzire Pre-facelift (MT & AMT) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 55,000 Maruti Dzire facelift (MT & AMT) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 40,000 Maruti Tour S Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 12,000 Rs. 52,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza – Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Eeco (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Rs. 33,000 Maruti Tour V (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 7,000 Rs. 37,000 Maruti Ertiga (Petrol & CNG) – 0 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Maruti Tour M Rs. 20,000 0 + Rs. 30,000 Rs. 50,000

5. Maruti Swift

Maruti Swift is one of the best-selling hatchbacks in India, owing to its frugal engine and brilliant performance. Maruti is also offering some sweet deals, to make the purchase even more appealing. There is a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on it, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000, thus bringing the maximum discount value to Rs. 35,000.

6. Maruti Dzire and Tour S

Maruti Dzire is available in different versions in the India market. The cash discount available on the latest (facelift) model amounts to Rs. 10,000, while the same on the pre-facelift version is Rs. 25,000. The ‘Tour S’ model, i.e. the fleet model based on the last-generation Dzire, is available with a discount of Rs. 15,000. The exchange bonus is Rs. 25,000 on all models, and the corporate discount is worth up to Rs. 5,000, except on the Tour S, which offers a corporate discount of up to Rs. 12,000.

7. Maruti Vitara Brezza

The new petrol-powered Brezza was launched in our market earlier this year, and is currently retailing without any discounts. There is a significant exchange bonus available on it though, worth Rs. 20,000, which will be added on to the value of the old car you bring in for exchange.

8. Maruti Eeco and Tour V

Maruti Eeco, the spiritual successor to the Omni, is available with a cash discount worth Rs. 10,000 and a Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus. There is an additional corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 available here. Its fleet variant, ‘Tour V’, is available with the same cash discount and exchange bonus, but the corporate discount value is a little higher, at Rs. 7,000.

9. Maruti Ertiga and Tour M

Maruti Ertiga is perhaps the most successful entry-level MPV in India, and surprisingly, there is no discount offer on it. There is a corporate discount worth up to Rs. 5,000, but that’s it. For fleet operators though, it’s a different story. The fleet model of the Ertiga, Tour M, comes with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, and a massive corporate discount of up to Rs. 30,000.