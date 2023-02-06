Maruti Suzuki Arena Feb 2023 Discounts – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire

Maruti Suzuki offers a total discount of up to Rs. 44,000 in the month of February 2023 and here we have listed all the top deals

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is offering tempting discounts in the second month of the new calendar year across its Arena dealerships except for the new generation Brezza, which was launched last year. The Alto K10 made its comeback in 2022 as well with a new platform, redesigned exterior and interior, and an updated features list.

The entry-level hatchback is sold with consumer offers including cash discount and RIPS of up to Rs. 25,000 while the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 15,000 and the corporate discount at Rs. 3,100 – taking the total to Rs. 43,100. The Alto 800 is also available with good discount deals this month including a consumer offer of up to Rs. 20,000.

Adding the exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and the corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is retailed with a total discount of up to Rs. 39,000. The Celerio comes with a consumer offer of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,100 – thus a total discount of Rs. 38,100 is available this month.

Maruti Suzuki Models Consumer Offer (Cash Discount) Exchange Bonus Corp Discount 1. Alto K10 Up To Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 3,100 2. Alto 800 Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 4,000 3. Celerio Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 3,100 4. S-Presso Up To Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 4,000 5. WagonR Up To Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 4,000 6. Swift Up To Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 4,000 7. Dzire Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 – 8. Brezza – – – 9. Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 4,000

The S-Presso can be bought with a consumer offer of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 44,000. The WagonR is one of the top sellers for the largest car producer in the country on a consistent basis. It is sold with a consumer offer of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

The Swift compact hatchback is also available with similar discounts as the WagonR. The Dzire can be had with a consumer offer of up to Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The next generation Swift and Dzire will go on sale in India in the first half of next year with a strong hybrid powertrain capable of giving 35-40 kmpl mileage.

The Eeco van is offered with a total discount of Rs. 24,000 which includes Rs. 10,000 in consumer offer, Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 4,000 in corporate discount. Maruti Suzuki also offers a variety of discounts for its taxi range and the Super Carry LCV.