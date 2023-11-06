Maruti Suzuki Arena Diwali 2023 Discounts – Alto To Dzire

This Diwali, Maruti Suzuki is selling its Arena range of passenger cars with good discount deals and benefits

Maruti Suzuki is offering good discount deals and benefits in the month of November 2023 as it looks to garner more customers during this Diwali and festive season in general. The entry-level Alto K10 comes with a consumer offer of Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 for the petrol version.

The CNG variant gets a consumer offer of Rs. 20,000 while the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 15,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 35,000. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with a consumer offer of Rs. 30,000 and the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 20,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 50,000.

The Wagon R tall-riding hatchback is sold with a consumer offer of Rs. 25,000 and the exchange bonus is Rs. 20,000 for cars less than seven years and Rs. 15,000 for cars over seven years. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ manual petrol variants come with a consumer offer of Rs. 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Alto K10 Up To Rs 30,000 Rs 15,000 S Presso Rs 30,000 Rs 20,000 Wagon R Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 Celerio Rs 35,000 Rs 20,000 Celerio CNG, Celerio AMT Rs 30,000 Rs 20,000 Swift Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 (Petrol) Dzire – Rs 10,000 (Petrol)

The CNG and AMT versions of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is retailed with consumer of Rs. 30,000 and the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 20,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 50,000. The Swift compact hatchback gets a consumer offer of Rs. 25,000 and the exchange bonus is Rs. 20,000 for cars below seven years of lifespan and Rs. 15,000 above it for petrol specification only.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Ertiga are not available with any discounts this month but the Dzire gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 for the petrol version. Additionally, the largest car producer in the country is offering a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 on all petrol cars barring the Brezza, Dzire and Ertiga and on CNG trims.

The aforementioned discounts and offers are subject to availability, so check with your nearest Arena dealerships for more information! In 2024, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the new-gen Swift and Dzire.