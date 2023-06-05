Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts June 2023 – Alto, Swift, WagonR, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is offering total benefits of up to Rs. 59,000 for the Alto K10 while other Arena models also get their share of discounts in June 2023

In the month of June 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited is offering a wide range of discounts for its passenger vehicles sold through Arena dealerships. The Alto series, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Eeco are retailed at Arena. Last year, Maruti Suzuki introduced the new generation Alto K10 and it has been well received by customers.

The entry-level hatchback is available with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 4,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 59,000. The regular Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is retailed only with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,100.

The Celerio can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 54,000. The S-Presso is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 39,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 – taking the overall benefits up to Rs. 58,000.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate discounts Alto K10 Upto Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Alto 800 – Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,100 Celerio Upto Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 S-Presso Upto Rs. 39,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 WagonR Upto Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Swift Upto Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Dzire – Rs. 10,000 Brezza – – Eeco Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,100

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the most consistently selling cars on sale in India for years. The tall riding hatchback comes with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 44,000. The Swift compact hatchback can be had a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 this month.

It can also be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 45,000. The Dzire sub-four-metre sedan only gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Meanwhile, the Brezza compact SUV does not come with any sort of discount. It is currently one of the best-sellers in its segment and received a big upgrade in June 2022.

The Eeco is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,100 – taking the total up to Rs. 28,100.