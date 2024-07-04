Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts July 2024 – Up To Rs. 75,000

Maruti Suzuki Arena cars are available with discounts of up to Rs 75,000 in the Indian market. The offer is valid till July 31, 2024

Maruti Suzuki is offering significant discounts on select Arena cars throughout July 2024. These discounts come in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses. However, no benefits are available on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Let’s take a look at the model-wise discount details.

1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio – Up to Rs 75,084

This month, the Celerio LXi (Dream Edition) is available with maximum discounts of up to Rs 75,084. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio (P) MT and (P) AGS variants get benefits worth Rs 55,100 and Rs 60,100 respectively. Customers can avail of discounts of up to Rs 55,100 on the CNG variants of Celerio.

2. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso – Up to Rs 69,953

In July 2024, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi Dream Edition variants come with benefits worth Rs 69,953. The S-Presso (P) AGS is available with a discount of up to Rs 60,100, while the petrol manual and CNG trims come with benefits of Rs 55,100 each.

3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR- Up to Rs 65,100

Interested customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 65,100 on the 1L (P) AGS and 1.2L (P) AGS variants of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR in July 2024. On the contrary, the petrol manual variants are offered with maximum benefits of up to Rs 60,100 this month. The CNG variants get discounts worth Rs 55,100.

4. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 – Up to Rs 65,100

The Alto K10, one of the best-selling hatchbacks of Maruti Suzuki, is offered with discounts of up to Rs 65,100 on select variants. Benefits worth Rs 63,402 are available on the newly-introduced Alto K10 VXi+ (Dream Edition). The petrol manual variants can be purchased at a total benefit of Rs 60,100, whereas the CNG variants come with discounts worth Rs 50,100.

5. Maruti Suzuki Swift – Up to Rs 42,100

In July 2024, the old-gen Swift offers maximum benefits of up to Rs 42,100 on the petrol AGS variants, while the petrol manual variants are available with a discount of Rs 37,100. The new-gen Swift comes with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and an additional benefit worth Rs 2,100, totalling discounts of Rs 17,100.

6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza – Up to Rs 42,000

The newly launched Brezza Petrol (L and V Variants) Urbano Edition can be had at a maximum discount of Rs 42,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. The Z and Z+ trims get total benefits worth Rs 25,000, while the L and V variants are available at a discount of Rs 15,000.

7. Maruti Suzuki Eeco – Up to Rs 40,100

This month, customers can avail of a discount of Rs 40,100 on the Eeco (P) variant and Rs 30,100 on the Eeco (CNG) variant. The Eeco Cargo petrol variant offers a discount of up to Rs 35,000, while the CNG variant is available with a discount of Rs 25,000.

8. Maruti Suzuki Dzire – Up to Rs 30,000

On the purchase of Dzire (P) AGS variants, customers can grab a discount of Rs 30,000 till July 31, 2024. The petrol manual variants are offered at a total benefit worth Rs 25,000. No discounts are available on the CNG variants.