Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars Price Up By Rs. 30K – New Price List

Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of its models sold through Arena dealerships as the Tour S endures the biggest hike of Rs. 30,000

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has increased the prices of its Nexa as well as Arena range of passenger vehicles. The first month of a new calendar year regularly sees automakers hiking the prices of their models due to various reasons including rising input costs. We brought you all the details regarding the new price list for Nexa yesterday.

The Arena range comprises Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Tour S, Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga while the Super Carry LCV is sold through the commercial outlet. The Alto entry-level hatchback is currently priced between Rs. 3.54 lakh and Rs. 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Across the range barring the LXI (O) CNG, the prices have been hiked by Rs. 15,000.

The Alto LXI (O) CNG MT’s price is up by Rs. 10,000. The new generation Alto K10 was launched only a few months ago and is available in Std, LXI, VXI and VXI+ variants. The prices stand at Rs. 3.99 lakh for the base trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 5.94 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom, prices). Not all the variants have endured a price jump though.

Only the 1.0L VXI MT and VXI+ AMT trims have witnessed a hike of Rs. 5,000 each while the VXI 1.0L AMT trim’s price is up by Rs. 10,000. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso’s prices have gone up by up to Rs. 10,000 and the range currently starts at Rs. 4.25 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 6.10 lakh. In late 2021, MSIL introduced the second generation Celerio in India.

Following the price revision, the Celerio is priced between Rs. 5.35 lakh and Rs. 7.13 lakh as the hike stood at up to Rs. 21,000 for the ZXI 1.0L AMT trim. The Wagon R’s prices are up by Rs. 21,900 this time around for the ZXI 1.2L AMT as the tall riding hatchback has an asking price of Rs. 5.53 lakh for the base trim and it up to Rs. 7.41 lakh for the top-end model.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift’s prices are up by Rs. 21,000 as it currently costs between Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 8.98 lakh while the Tour S and Dzire have endured a hike of up to Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 respectively. The second-gen Brezza compact SUV’s prices have been increase by Rs. 8,000 across the range except for the base trim, which sees a hike of Rs. 20,000.

The five-seater is priced between Rs. 8.19 lakh and Rs. 14.04 lakh. The Ertiga MPV’s prices are up by Rs. 8,000 across the range as it costs between Rs. 8.49 lakh and Rs. 12.93 lakh (ex-showroom).