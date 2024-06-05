Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars Get Exciting Discounts In June 2024

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Alto K-10, S-Presso, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Eeco are available with maximum discounts of up to Rs 63,500 this month

Maruti Suzuki is offering exciting discounts on its select Arena cars, inducing WagonR, Alto K10, S-Presso, Dzire, Swift, Eeco, Brezza and Celerio in June 2024. These discounts are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate benefits.

To start with, the Maruti WagonR gets maximum benefits of up to Rs 63,500 this month. Discounts include cash benefits of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and an additional bonus of Rs 5,000 along with extra discounts of up to Rs 3,500.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is on second spit with total discounts of up to Rs 63,100. The popular hatchback gets a consumer offer of Rs 45,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and additional benefits of Rs 3,100.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corp 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Up To Rs. 45,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,100 2. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Up To Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,100 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR Up To Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,100 4. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Up To Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,100 5. Maruti Suzuki Swift (Old) Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,100 6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Up To Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 7. Maruti Suzuki Brezza NIL Rs. 10,000 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,100

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso AGS variants are available with highest discounts of up to Rs 58,100, followed by manual and CNG trims, offered with total benefits of Rs 53,100. Customers who are planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Celerio in June 2024 can save up to Rs 58,100. The company is also offering total discounts of up to Rs 43,100 on the old Maruti Swift AGS.

The MT and CNG variants of the old Swift can be purchased at a discount or Rs 38,100 and Rs 18,100 respectively. In June 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available with total benefits of up to Rs 33, 100. The Eeco Cargo petrol and CNG variants are offered at discounts worth Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

The Maruti Swift’s sibling Dzire can be had at a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000. Along with this, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on the VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ petrol variants. Furthermore, the company is also offering big discounts on its commercial vehicles, such as Alto Tour V, WagonR Tour H3, Dzire Tour S, Ertiga Tour M and Super Carry.