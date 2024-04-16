Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars Discount April – WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Alto

Here we have explained about the discount deals associated with Maruti Suzuki Arena range of cars in April 2024 in India

In the month of April 2024, Maruti Suzuki is offering good discount deals on its Arena range of models which include the Alto series, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Eeco, Brezza and Ertiga. The Brezza compact SUV and the Ertiga MPV are not sold with any significant discounts but the Tour range does get its share of offers including Rs. 56,000 saving for the Tour H1 petrol.

The entry-level Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 petrol, excluding the Alto 800 Std, can be had with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 this month while the Alto K10 gets consumer offer of up to Rs. 45,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 7,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 67,000 – making it an attractive deal.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 61,000. The WagonR, one of India’s best-selling passenger cars, can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 66,000 in April 2024.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corp 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Up To Rs. 45,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 7,000 2. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Up To Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR Up To Rs. 40,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 6,000 4. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Up To Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 5. Maruti Suzuki Swift Up To Rs. 40,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 7,000 6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 7,000 7. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000

The Celerio can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 – up to Rs. 61,000 discounts in a similar fashion to the S-Presso. The Swift compact hatchback will get a brand new iteration next month with a host of revisions inside and out.

In April 2024, the hatch can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 7,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 67,000. Its sibling, the Dzire, will also receive similar updates to the new Swift including a 1.2L Z series mild-hybrid petrol engine and is sold now with total discounts of up to Rs. 47,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is retailed with Rs. 20,000 in cash discount, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 34,000.