Maruti Suzuki April 2024 Sales Analysis – Brezza, Vitara, Fronx, Alto

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,37,952 units in April 2024; the Wagon R stood at the top spot followed by the Brezza and Dzire

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is the top car manufacturer in the country and it offers some high-selling models in its line-up. April 2024 was no different and the Indian carmaker finished the month by selling 1,37,952 units, thereby acquiring the first spot in domestic sales.

Comparing the previous year’s figures, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,37,320 cars in April 2023. So, the overall sales numbers stood at a similar level with no loss or gain in YOY analysis. The MOM analysis reveals a 10% decline as the company sold 1,52,718 units in March 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Wagon R continues to be the Indian carmaker’s top performer with 17,850 units in the bag, registering a 15% YOY de-growth.

It is followed by the Brezza and Dzire by selling 17,113 and 15,825 units, respectively. The Brezza gained by a good 45% in YOY sales while the Dzire’s YOY growth stood at a considerable 56%. The popular premium hatchback Baleno’s sales bar stood at 14,049 units, a 13% decline from the previous year. Similarly, Baleno also lost by 10% in the MOM comparison.

S. No. Maruti Suzuki Cars (YOY) Sales in April 2024 Sales in April 2023 1. Maruti WagonR (-15%) 17,850 20,879 2 Brezza (45%) 17,113 11,836 3 Dzire (56%) 15,825 10,132 4. Fronx (63%) 14,286 8,784 5. Maruti Baleno (-13%) 14,049 16,180 6. Ertiga (145%) 13,544 5,532 7. Eeco (15%) 12,060 10,504 8. Alto (-22%) 9,043 11,548 9. Grand Vitara (-1%) 7,651 7,742 10. Maruti Swift (-78%) 4,094 18,753 11. XL6 (23%) 3,509 2,860 12. Celerio (-34%) 3,220 4,890 13. S Presso (-3%) 2,476 2,562 14. Ignis (-53%) 1,915 4,101 15. Ciaz (-15%) 867 1,017 16. Jimny 257 0 17. Invicto 193 0 – Total (0%) 1,37,952 1,37,320

Talking about hatchbacks, the Swift posted sales of just 4,094 units with a 78% YOY de-growth and the entry-level Alto managed to bag 9,043 units in April 2024 while registering a 22% decline in YOY sales. The MPVs in the Maruti Suzuki line-up, Ertiga and XL6 sales tally stood at 13,544 units and 3,509 units, respectively. With these figures, the highest 145% YOY growth goes into the accounts of Ertiga while the XL6’s 23% YOY increase is also very encouraging.

As far as Maruti’s latest models are concerned, the Fronx overtook the Baleno in April 2024 by selling 14,286 units. Apart from this, the Jimny bagged 257 units in April 2024 and the Invicto managed to sell only 193 units. These two cars are the slowest performers in the Maruti’s portfolio along with the Ciaz which sold 867 units in April 2024 with 15% YOY de-growth.

The Grand Vitara mid-size SUV posted sales of 7,651 units registering a marginal 1% decline in YOY analysis. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco also performed very well last month with 12,060 units in its portfolio. Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Celerio, Ignis and S Presso with 3,220, 1,915 and 2,476 units, respectively. The Celerio’s sales saw a dip of 34% in YOY analysis while the Ignis graph plummeted by 53%.

To conclude, Brezza, Ertiga, Dzire and Fronx are the top gainers in YOY analysis while Swift, Ignis and Celerio’s sales declined the most. Every model except Brezza, Fronx, Wagon R and Ciaz experienced an MoM decline in April 2024.