Maruti Suzuki April 2023 Discounts – Alto, Swift, Dzire, WagonR

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 on its select Arena models in April 2023. Alto 800, Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift and Dzire are a part of this offer

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is well-known for offering discounts throughout the year. April 2023 is no different and the company is continuing with its streak of discount offers on its select models under the Arena dealership chain.

To begin with, the Alto K10 gets the highest discount with Rs. 40,000 consumer offer, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4000, accounting for a total savings of Rs. 59,000. The Alto K10 is followed by Swift and S-Presso with almost similar benefits of up to Rs. 49,000.

The discount breakup includes Rs. 30,000 consumer offer, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4000. Apart from these offers, customers buying the WagonR and Celerio can avail of discounts up to Rs. 44,000. It is interesting to note that India’s largest car manufacturer is offering discounts on some of its latest and highest-selling models.

Maruti Suzuki Models Consumer Offer Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount 1. Alto K10 Upto Rs. 40000 Rs. 15000 Rs. 4000 2. Alto 800 Upto Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15000 Rs. 3000 3. Celerio Upto Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15000 Rs. 4000 4. S-Presso Upto Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15000 Rs. 4000 5. WagonR Upto Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15000 Rs. 4000 6. Swift Upto Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15000 Rs. 4000 7. Drize – Rs. 10000 – 8. Brezza – – – 9. Eeco Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs 3100

In addition to this, there are hefty discounts on some commercial fleet vehicles like Ertiga Tour M, WagonR Tour H3, Eeco, Dzire Tour S, Alto Tour V and Super Carry amongst others. The discount offers vary depending upon the variant and powertrain option.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is an exception here as the company is not offering even a single penny of discount on the sub-compact SUV. The discount offers mentioned in the above table depend upon the variant, fuel type as well as the powertrain option. We suggest you to contact your nearest dealer for detailed discount schemes.

We will talk about the discounts offered for the Nexa range of premium products soon. In other news, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Fronx later this month in India.