Maruti Suzuki April 2022 Sales – Alto, Celerio, Brezza, Ertiga, Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki garnered a total of 1,50,661 unit sales last month as against 1,59,691 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 5.65 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the official sales data for the month of April 2022. The fourth month of the calendar year saw the largest carmaker in the country posting a total of 1,50,661 unit sales last month as against 1,59,691 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY sales de-growth of 5.65 per cent.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer garnered a total of 1,32,248 units in domestic sales and when compared to the corresponding month in 2021 with 1,42,454 units, a YoY volume decline of 7.16 per cent was noted. The mini segment including Alto, Celerio and S-Presso combined to record a total of 17,137 units as against 25,041 units in April 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 31.5 per cent.

In the compact segment, Maruti Suzuki has models like Swift, Wagon R, Dzire and Baleno and their combined monthly tally stood at 59,184 units in April 2022 as against 72,318 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 18.16 per cent. The Ciaz midsize sedan posted just 579 unit sales last month and it led to a massive YoY decline of 63 per cent.

The company’s utility vehicle range composes of Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross and it registered 33,941 units in April 2022 as against 25,484 units with a YoY sales increase of 33 per cent. The Ertiga and XL6 had their facelifts introduced recently and their sales numbers are expected to increase further in the coming months.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco posted 11,154 units as against 11,469 units in April 2021 with a YoY negative growth of 2.7 per cent. On the export side, MSIL shipped 18,413 units last month as against 17,237 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 7 per cent. Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch a number of new products in India as the heavily updated Brezza will reach showrooms by June or July 2022.

It will be followed by a brand new midsize five-seater SUV internally codenamed YFG and is developed in association with Toyota. It sits on the DNGA platform and will be powered by a strong hybrid system.