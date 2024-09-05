Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts September 2024 – Up To Rs. 73,000

With the festivities just around the corner, Maruti Suzuki has announced a list of offers and discounts for all the models in its lineup

Almost all the manufacturers are gearing up for the festive season to start, which is right around the corner. In our country this simply means an increase in sales and considering the hit the automobile industry has taken in recent months; every manufacturer is betting big on the next few months. India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is also eyeing the same and has already announced the offers and discounts on its Arena range of models. Here is a table that shows the discounts on each of the models:

The smallest and most affordable hatchback in the lineup, the Alto K10, is offered with total discounts ranging from Rs 43,100 for the CNG variant up to Rs 61,402 for the recently launched ‘Dream Edition’. This includes cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and other sales offers. Next in line is the S-Presso and there are great discounts on all its variants. The offers start from a total discount of Rs 48,100 on the petrol manual and CNG variants and go all the way up to Rs 67,953 for the recently launched ‘Dream Edition’ VXi variant.

The tall boy hatchback, WagonR, has discounts on both the 1.0L and the 1.2L engines along with the manual as well as the AMT versions which Maruti Suzuki calls ‘AGS’. The total discount ranges from Rs 48,100 for the petrol manual versions of both engines and the CNG variant gets the highest discount of Rs 63,100, which includes an additional offer of Rs 20,000.

Model Variant Discount (Rs) Maruti Suzuki Celerio Petrol MT 48,100 Petrol AGS 53,100 LXI Dream Edition 73,084 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Petrol MT 48,100 Petrol AGS 53,100 CNG 48,100 VXI Dream Edition 67,953 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Petrol MT 53,100 Petrol AGS 58,100 CNG 43,100 VXI+ Dream Edition 61,402 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 1.0L Petrol MT 48,100 1.2L Petrol MT 48,100 1.0L Petrol AGS 53,100 1.2L Petrol AGS 53,100 CNG 63,100 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Z and Z+ Variants 25,000 L and V Variants 15,000 Petrol (L Variant) Urbano Edition 42,000 Petrol (V Variant) Urbano Edition 30,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift (Old-Gen) Petrol MT 25,000 Petrol AGS 25,000 CNG 15,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift (New-Gen) Petrol MT 33,100 Petrol AGS 38,100 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol MT 25,000 Petrol AGS 30,000 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga All Variants No Discount

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets discounts worth Rs 48,100 on the petrol automatic and the CNG variants while the automatic (AGS) variants get up to Rs 53,100. The highest discount, however, goes to the recently launched ‘Dream Edition’ LXi variant which gets a total discount worth Rs 73,084.

The previous-gen Swift is still on sale till stock last and it gets a discount of Rs 15,000 on the CNG variants, while the manual and automatic variants of the petrol get a total discount of Rs 25,000. An important update is that even the new generation Swift is getting discounts and offers and right now it is available with the new Z-series petrol engine which is mated to a manual and AGS automatic gearbox and does not get a CNG model yet.

The manual version gets a total discount of Rs 33,100 and the automatic version gets discounts of Rs 38,100. This should be good enough to attract new customers to the new Swift. The Dzire is next on the list, and it gets discounts on both the manual and automatic versions of the petrol models. The manual gets discounts worth Rs 25,000 and the automatic gets discounts worth Rs 30,000. Interestingly, the CNG version of the Dzire does not get any discount at all.

The Brezza too does not get any discount on the CNG models while the petrol models get discounts based on the variants. The offers start from Rs 15,000 for the lower variants and go up to Rs 42,000 for the recently launched ‘Urbano Edition’.

No discounts or bonuses are being offered on any variant of the Ertiga. This includes both the petrol and CNG models. The Eeco van gets discounts from Rs 25,000 on the Cargo (CNG) model and goes up to Rs 33,100 on the Petrol variants. Coming to the commercial fleet models, there are massive discounts on almost all the models although there are a few CNG models which do not get any. But the discounts do range from Rs 5,000 on the Tour M petrol model to Rs 64,000 on the CNG version of the Tour H3.