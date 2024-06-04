Maruti Suzuki AMT Cars See Price Reduction – New Prices

The AMT variants of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, fourth-gen Swift, Jimny, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Grand Vitara, Ciaz and Invicto do not receive price cut

Maruti Suzuki recently announced a price cut for its select AMT cars in India. The AMT variants of the Maruti Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso, Swift, Dzire, Fronx, Baleno and Ignis are now affordable by Rs 5,000.

The company revealed that while only 10% of Maruti Suzuki Arena customers opt for an AMT car, a significant portion of Maruti Suzuki Nexa buyers prefer automatic transmission cars. Therefore, to increase the sales of Maruti AMT cars, the brand has minimized the prices by Rs 5,000 across the same. New prices are effective from June 1, 2024.

For the unversed, the fourth-gen Swift is excluded from this price reduction. Maruti recently introduced the new-gen Swift with an AMT gearbox, which the brand calls Auto Gear Shift (AGS). The company reported that it has sold around 1.32 lakh AGS cars in FY23-24. Post the price revision, Maruti Suzuki is aiming at a sales growth of 15 to 20 percent in FY24-25.

Talking about the powertrain, the Maruti’s most affordable hatchback, Alto K10 comes powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is available with an AMT gearbox. Similar to the Maruti Alto K10, the Celerio, S-Presso and Wagon-R also draws power from the same 1.0-litre NA petrol engine. That said, Maruti Suzuki WagonR also uses a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. The VXi and ZXi variants of all these hatchbacks are equipped with an AMT unit.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ignis and Baleno draws power from a 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated petrol engine. Speaking about the Maruti Fronx, it is available in two engine choices – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated petrol. In terms of pricing, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 price starts from Rs 3.99 lakh in India.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Wagon R come priced from Rs 4.26 lakh and Rs 5.54 lakh, respectively. Maruti Celerio price in India starts from Rs 5.36 lakh. Talking about the Maruti Dzire, its price starts from Rs 6.57 lakh. Maruti’s premium hatchback, Baleno is priced from Rs 6.67 lakh, while the sub-compact crossover, Fronx price starts from Rs 7.52 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.