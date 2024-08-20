Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 & S-Presso Get ESP As Standard In India

With the addition of the Alto K10 and S-Presso to the ESP club, Maruti Suzuki now offers Electronic Stability Program+ across its portfolio

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has officially rolled out the Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) across its entire passenger vehicle range. With the addition of ESP in the Alto K10 and S-Presso, this important safety feature is now standard in all Maruti Suzuki models, enhancing the brand’s commitment to safety across its domestic portfolio.

Remarkably, the company has introduced ESP on these models without any price increase. Along with ESP, the standard safety features across the Maruti Suzuki lineup include driver and front passenger airbags, anti-lock brakes with Electronic Brake-force Distribution, reverse parking sensors, an engine immobiliser, a collapsible steering column and much more.

Speaking on the new announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The addition of Electronic Stability Program+ as a standard feature on Maruti Suzuki product portfolio* aligns with our endeavour to democratize advanced features and it significantly increases the value proposition of our vehicles. This is a step towards ensuring that our customers enjoy enhanced safety through improved driving confidence regardless of the model they choose.”

The Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) system helps prevent a vehicle from skidding by keeping it aligned with its intended path of motion. This system integrates the ABS, Traction Control System (TCS), and Stability Control (SC), and uses various sensors to monitor the vehicle’s movement.

The collected data is processed by an Electronic Control Unit (ECU) which calculates and adjusts the vehicle’s trajectory, thereby improving stability and control. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso are sold with three years or one lakh km warranty as standard and it can be extended up to five years.

In recent years, the largest car producer in the country has strengthened its SUV portfolio but the sales volumes of its hatchbacks have reduced. Next up, Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the new generation Dzire in the coming months and it will be followed by its first electric vehicle in the form of the eVX in H2 2025.