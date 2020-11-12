Maruti Suzuki Alto, Celerio & Wagon R Festive Editions Launched In India

Maruti Suzuki has offered festive edition kits for its entry-level trio of Alto, Celerio and Wagon R with exterior and interior enhancements

As part of the festive season celebration, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced the special edition versions of its top-selling Alto, Celerio and Wagon R in the domestic market. The accessory options help in enhancing the visual appeal of the trio of entry-level mass market based hatchbacks.

Aimed at first time buyers, they will capitalise on the positive buying sentiments exist amongst the customers during this auspicious period. Speaking on the launch of the festive edition variants, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

“We are excited to launch the bold and spirited festive edition variants of our top-selling cars. These special editions will stir up the festive enthusiasm with their dashing looks, style and comfort. Exclusive accessory kits for every edition will empower our trusted customers to choose and reflect their own distinctive styles this festive season.”

As for the Maruti Suzuki Alto Festive Edition, it gets features like dual-tone seat covers and steering wheel cover along with Pioneer touchscreen music system, 6” Kenwood speakers and security system. The Celerio Festive Edition, on the other hand, comes with new seat covers, Sony two-din audio with Bluetooth, piano black side mouldings and designer mats.

The largest carmaker in the country introduced the third generation Wagon R back in January 2019 and it has been well received among customers. Its Festive Edition, priced at Rs. 29,900, composes of exterior add-ons like chrome garnished front upper grille, side skirts, new seat covers and interior accessory kit, alongside bumper protectors up front and the rear.

The Festive Edition kits of Alto and Celerio are priced at Rs. 25,490 and Rs. 25,990 respectively. The accessory kits can be fitted at Maruti Suzuki’s authorised dealerships. The Celerio is expected to be next in line to receive a major upgrade as the second generation could launch sometime next year. The Alto has been the best-selling car in the country for 16 straight years while the Wagon R has regularly been a top-seller for two decades.