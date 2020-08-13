Maruti Suzuki Alto Achieves 40 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

The last 30 lakh sales have been reached by Maruti Suzuki Alto small car in just 12 years and it is certainly a record in the Indian automotive industry

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that the Alto entry-level hatchback has reached a new milestone of 40 lakh unit sales. The largest carmaker in the country says that the Alto has been preferred by 70 per cent of the buyers as their first car. The Alto has been a consistent seller for the brand at the top over the last 16 years.

The Alto has been on sale in the domestic market since 2000 and in just eight years of its debut, the hatchback achieved 10 lakh cumulative sales. The next 10 lakh came in just half that time while 30 lakh units were sold by 2016. The Alto was also the first entry-level car to meet BSVI emission standards last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: “We would like to dedicate this achievement to all our proud and happy Alto family members who have trusted and supported us in this journey to become India’s Favourite Car.”

The country’s best-selling car over the last 16 successive years is also the only one to reach 40 lakh cumulative sales milestone. The Alto is currently priced from Rs. 3 lakh for the base trim and it goes up to Rs. 4.37 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model. It is retailed in STD, LXi and VXi grades with petrol and CNG choices.

It has ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 22.05 kmpl for Petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG, which is sold only in the entry-level trim. The Alto comes equipped with a 799cc three-cylinder F8D petrol engine developing 47 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,500 rpm.

The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual as standard or a five-speed AMT transmission as an option. The CNG version of the Alto puts out 40 bhp and 60 Nm and is connected to only a five-speed manual gearbox. The standard safety kit comprises of driver airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensor, high speed alert, and front seat belt reminder.