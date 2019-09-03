Maruti Suzuki Sold 1 Million UVs In India – Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki has achieved one million Utility Vehicle sales milestone In the country as the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga have played a major part

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced today that it has achieved a new milestone of crossing one million cumulative sales on Utility Vehicles. The Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross have played a significant role in the brand’s sales achievement while the newly launched XL6 is expected to replicate a similar level of success in its lifespan.

The largest carmaker in the country says it has topped the UV chart by registering a market share of 25.46 per cent during the first four months of the Financial Year 2019-20. According to Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, the company has strategically widened its utility vehicle portfolio matching customer demands.

Maruti Suzuki further states that the second generation Ertiga launched in November 2018 enjoys a high demand amongst its consumers due to its “stylish look, spacious interior” and powerful 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with smart hybrid SHVS technology and four-speed automatic transmission.

The major chunk of the volume has undoubtedly come from Vitara Brezza. The compact SUV set the path for everyone to follow by regularly averaging more than 10,000 units until the recent sales slump endured by the entire automotive sector. Introduced in early 2016, the Vitara Brezza dethroned Ford EcoSport from its top position in the table.

After more than three years of dominance, the ever-increasing competition meant the Vitara Brezza has come under tremendous heat from Hyundai Venue. To offset the new rivals like Venue and Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki appears to be working on a facelifted version of the Vitara Brezza.

To likely launch in the coming months, it could get exterior updates and improved safety features along with more attractive equipment like a sunroof. Moreover, the range could also see expansion as the 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine with BSVI compliance is expected to debut in the SUV as well.

The second-gen Ertiga has also been setting new standards for Maruti Suzuki as the largest selling MPV in the country garnered 50,000 units in just over six months of its market arrival. The S-Cross and newly launched XL6 are sold from Maruti Suzuki’s premium Nexa dealerships whereas Vitara Brezza and Ertiga are available at the Arena showrooms.