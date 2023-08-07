‘Maruti Suzuki 3.0’ Business Plan Revealed, Six Electric Vehicles Coming

The Maruti Suzuki 3.0 vision includes bringing in new models and technologies, reducing carbon footprint and expanding production capacities

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has released its Annual Integrated Report for FY2022-23 under the title ‘Maruti Suzuki 3.0’. From producing about 20,000 cars in a year to manufacturing close to 2 million cars a year in FY 2022-23, the company has come a long way and it has delighted over 27 million customers in the domestic market and around 100 countries across the globe.

Talking about the Maruti Suzuki 3.0 business plan, R. C. Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Our first phase was when we were a public enterprise. The second phase ended with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Indian car market became the third largest in the world… It took us 40 years to create a capacity of 2 million units and Suzuki Motor Corporation helped in this process by establishing the Gujarat facility. Your Company now has to add the next 2 million in a period of 9 years.”

The largest car producer in the country’s exports surged to 2.59 lakh units last year and the demand is expected to continue to grow as export volumes are projected at 7.50 lakh to 8 lakh units by the 2030-31 fiscal. The Maruti Suzuki 3.0 project includes bringing in new models and technologies, reducing carbon emissions and expanding production capacities.

By FY 2030-31, MSIL aims to roll out over 1.5 million electric vehicles and by the end of the Maruti Suzuki 3.0 vision, it will have as many as 28 vehicles in its domestic range. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer plans to produce more than four million vehicles per year by the end of this project and of them, 15-20 per cent will be BEVs and hybrids will form a million of that total.

The brand has reiterated that six zero-emission vehicles are planned to arrive by FY2030-31. Out of the planned 4 million units, 3.2 million units will be allotted for the domestic market as Maruti Suzuki focusses on having 40 per cent of its production output belonging to electrified vehicles and hybridised models.

The first all-electric vehicle to launch will be the production version of the eVX concept and it has already been spotted testing in Europe. For India, Japan, Europe, and other markets, Maruti Suzuki will introduce a host of electric SUVs based on the dedicated EV architecture. Besides strong hybrids and CNG fuel, the brand banks big on alternative fuels like ethanol and compressed biogas as well.