Maruti Super Carry Records 260% Sales Growth In Dec 2020

Maruti Super Carry mini-truck is quite a popular commercial vehicle in India, and is available in petrol and CNG variants

Maruti Suzuki has posted quite impressive sales figures in December 2020, with a total dispatch of 1,60,226 units, resulting in a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 20.2 per cent. The company also enjoyed a lot of success with its commercial vehicles, with the Super Carry LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle) posting a massive sales growth of 259.9 per cent on a YoY basis.

In December 2020, the Super Carry managed to retail a total of 5,726 units, while the sales figure stood at 1,591 units in December 2019. On a month-on-month basis, the Maruti mini-truck has recorded a growth of 80 per cent, with 3,181 units sold in November 2020. Year-end sales have been strong for Maruti Suzuki, and it is indeed quite interesting to see the company’s LCV post such an impressive sales growth.

The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry was launched back in September 2016, and last month, the vehicle crossed the 70,000 sales milestone. According to the manufacturer, the Super Carry held almost 15 per cent share in the mini-truck segment in 2019-2020, which has increased to 20 per cent in 2020-2021.

The Maruti Super Carry is quite a compact vehicle, with a length of 3,800mm, a width of 1,562mm, and a height of 1,883mm, along with a 2,110mm long wheelbase, The vehicle has an extremely basic interior, and can only seat two people. A 12V charging socket is available as standard, but AC is not.

The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is available in three variants – Standard, S-CNG, and Cab Chassis. The standard variant comes with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can generate 74 PS and 98 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The Cab Chassis variant is the same as the standard trim, but doesn’t get a loading bed as standard.

The S-CNG variant uses the same 1.2L petrol engine, but throws a CNG kit into the mix, and develops a lower output of 65 PS and 85 Nm. Transmission duties are handled exclusively by a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mini-truck has a kerb weight of around 860 kg (975 kg for the S-CNG), and can carry a payload of up to 740 kg. The price of the Maruti Super Carry ranges from Rs. 4.25 lakh to Rs. 5.18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).