Maruti Sold 2 Lakh BS6 Cars In India Including Alto, Swift, Baleno, Wagon R

Within the space of six months, Maruti Suzuki has retailed more than two lakh BS6 compliant vehicles in the Indian market

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that it has reached a new milestone of selling more than two lakh BS6 compliant vehicles in the domestic market. This has been achieved in a space of just six months as Maruti Suzuki has continuously been expanding its BS6 portfolio since April 2019.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is reaping the benefits of being the first mainstream brand to offer BS6 compliant powertrains way before the stipulated deadline of March 31, 2020. The recently launched S-Presso became the eighth vehicle to get the upgraded BS6 unit when it went on sale a few days ago.

The existing BS6 range comprises of Alto 800, Baleno, 1.2 Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, XL6 and S-Presso. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited commented on the occasion saying that the company believes mass adoption is one of the most important factors for the success of any new technology and to reach a wider customer base.

Maruti Suzuki claims that its BS6 compliant petrol vehicles lead to a big reduction in the harmful Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions by nearly 25 per cent. The upgraded engines can also run of BS4 fuel and they have been extensively tested before the adoption. The company launched the new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine in the Baleno in two variants in April 2019 with claimed fuel economy of 23.87 kmpl and BS6 compliance.

It was accompanied by the regular 1.2-litre BS6 K-series motor. They were shortly followed by the BS6 Alto 800 before the Swift, Dzire and Wagon R received the same 1.2-litre K12 BS6 four-cylinder petrol engine as the Baleno in June 2019. The following month, the standard Ertiga with its 1.5-litre SHVS K15B petrol engine that debuted in Ciaz back in April 2018 gained BS6 treatment.

The Ertiga based XL6 sold from Nexa premium dealerships was strapped with the same powertrain upon its arrival on August 21 before the S-Presso’s 1.0-litre K10B BS6 gasoline engine arrived on to the scenes with 68 PS maximum power. Maruti Suzuki will further expand the BS6’s reach on to models like S-Cross and Vitara Brezza with diesel being largely taken out of the equation.