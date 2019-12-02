Maruti Sold 1.5 Lakh Cars In November 2019, 75% BS6 Cars

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) sold a total of 150,630 units, thereby posting a marginal de-growth of 1.9 percent on YoY basis

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) continues to suffer from the prolonged sales slowdown that has gripped the Indian passenger vehicle market. Last month, the company sold a total of 150,630 units, which is a marginal loss from the 153,435 units sold in October 2019.

While the slight drop is courtesy reduced demand for new cars post-festive period, the carmaker has even slipped on the YoY basis. Compared to 153,539 units sold in November 2018, the company suffered a loss of 1.9 percent last month.

Maruti Suzuki sold 26,306 units of mini cars last month, while its sales tally stood at 29,854 units in November 2018. This included Alto and S-Presso for November 2019 and Alto, S-Presso and the last-gen Wagon R for November 2018.

In the compact segment, the company sold 78,013 units last month, which corresponds to a 7.6 percent growth over 72,533 units in November 2018. This segment currently comprises the new-gen WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire. In a nutshell, the carmaker experienced a 1.8 percent growth in the Mini + Compact Segment category as sales rose from 102,487 units in November 2018 to 104,319 units last month.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd sells only the Ciaz in the mid-size segment. Last month, it sold a total of 1,448 units, which corresponds to a massive 62.3 percent drop from 3,838 units sold in November 2018. In the UV+Vans category, the company sold 139,133 units last month.

This has led to a 3.3 percent drop from 143,890 units sold in November 2018. In the UV and Vans category, the company sells XL6, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and Eeco. However, in the same month last year, the company also sold the Gypsy and the Omni but not the XL6.

In the LCV segment, where the company sells the Super Carry, the company registered a sale of 2,267 units. This corresponds to a 6.5 percent growth rate when compared to 2,128 units sold in November 2018.

All the above corresponds to a total domestic sale of 141,400 units. This, in turn, corresponds to a 3.2 percent drop from 146,018 units sold in November 2018. However, it may be noted that November 2019 domestic sales stood at 143,686 units if you account the 2,286 units of the Toyota Glanza that the company sold to TKM.

This is not all as Maruti even exported 6,944 units, which is a 7.7 percent drop from 7,521 units shipped abroad in November 2018. Also, out of 1.39 Lakh cars Maruti sold in november, 8 cars are BS6 Compliant including recently launched XL6, S-presso and petrol variant of almost all cars Maruti selling in India.