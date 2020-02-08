Production of Suzuki Jimny 4×4 SUV will soon start at the company’s Gujarat-based plant that caters to export markets, while India launch would likely fall in 2021

The ongoing Auto Expo 2020 has provided grounds for the debut of some promising new SUVs, including the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift and all-new Hyundai Creta. However, as the first public day saw the introduction of the Ignis facelift and a couple of models from MG, the Expo no longer has any new product unveils and launches left. That said, today is an important day as the latest generation Suzuki Jimny mini-off-roader is on display in India for the first time ever.

It must be mentioned here that speculations of the Suzuki Jimny being India-bound to replace the defunct Maruti Gypsy have been afloat for quite some time now. Recently, the company even hinted that it could bring a slightly different version of its off-roader to India that will be specially retuned to suit the needs of Indian buyers. And now, finally, the Sierra version of the SUV has been showcased in India.

The Jimny will likely be a successor of the Gypsy, which is, in turn, a version of the second-generation Gypsy. The latter was on sale in the country for a whopping 33 years and was discontinued last year as it was incapable to meet with the stringent crash test and safety norms.

The latest generation of the Suzuki Jimny will comply with all the latest regulations needed to be fulfilled to be on sale in the local market. The upcoming India-spec model will be based on the Suzuki Jimny Sierra that is on showcase at the moment at the 15th edition of the motoring show.

Production of the Suzuki Jimny will likely commence at the company’s Gujarat-based powerplant for export markets. Its Indian launch will likely happen sometime in 2021, after the model gets some tweaks to make it better suited to our market.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine of the SUV outputs 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic unit. The Sierra is a long wheelbase version of the regular Jimny sold in European markets and it could be rebadged as Gypsy for India to evoke strong emotions.

Moreover, it could be positioned as a premium offering and thus could be sold through Nexa dealerships. To carry relatively aggressive pricing, it might be heavily localised in India and expect it to share the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol SHVS engine with the Ertiga, Ciaz and XL6.

Both five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission could be sold. The Jimny Sierra may create a niche for itself by being a capable off-roader at an accessible price range, and it could offer a whole host of driver assistive and safety features. To handle the uneven surfaces, it will be equipped with a part time four-wheel-drive system and a rigid three-link axle.