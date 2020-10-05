Maruti September 2020 Sales Analysis – Swift, Baleno, Brezza, S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki’s Swift led the pack with Baleno, Alto, Wagon R and Dzire covering the top five positions in September 2020

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded 1,47,912 units in the month of September 2020 with a 34 per cent Year-on-Year sales growth over the same period last year and 31 per cent growth over the previous month. The Swift was the most sold model in the country last month with 22,643 units with 75 per cent volume increase.

The Baleno finished second with 19,433 units as against 11,420 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 70 per cent sales growth. The Alto entry-level hatch ended up as the third most sold passenger car in September 2020 with 18,246 units as against 15,079 units with 21 per cent increase in volumes.

Except for Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz and XL6 all other Maruti Suzuki models posted positive sales growth last month. The Wagon R tall hatchback recorded 17,581 units as against 11,757 units with 50 per cent growth. The Dzire compact sedan registered 13,988 units as against 15,662 units with 11 per cent YoY de-growth and 3 per cent MoM growth.

Model September 2020 September 2019 Maruti Swift 22,643 12,934 Maruti Baleno 19,433 11,420 Maruti Alto 18,246 15,079 Maruti Wagon R 17,581 11,757 Maruti Dzire 13,988 15,662 Maruti Eeco 11,220 9,949 Maruti Ertiga 9,982 6,284 Maruti Brezza 9,153 10,362 Maruti S-Presso 9,000 5,006 Maruti Celerio 7,250 4,140 Maruti Ignis 3,318 1,266 Maruti S-Cross 2,098 1,040 Maruti XL6 2,087 3,840 Maruti Ciaz 1,534 1,715 Maruti Gypsy 379 –

The Eeco continues to thrive in the absence of Omni with 11,220 units as against 9,949 units with 13 per cent growth. The Ertiga MPV managed to garner nearly 10,000 unit sales last month with 59 per cent volume increase. The Vitara Brezza facelift launched a few months ago has been impressive in recent months as it took the second spot over Venue.

The S-Presso micro SUV saw a total of 9,000 units as against 5,006 units in September 2019 with a massive 80 per cent growth. The Celerio is due a big upgrade in the near future as the next generation is expected to arrive and the existing model posted 7,250 units as against 4,140 units with 75 per cent sales surge.

The Ignis recorded 3,318 units while the S-Cross, XL6, Ciaz and Gypsy garnered 2,098 units, 2,087 units, 1,534 units and 379 units respectively. Over the next two years, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer will more likely launch the India-spec five-door Jimny, a C-segment MPV and a mid-size SUV.