Maruti Sells 6.5 lakh Units Of Baleno In Just 48 Months In India

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been the leader of the premium hatchback segment ever since it entered the market while being the best-selling Nexa model

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today released a celebratory statement regarding the fourth anniversary of the Baleno hatchback. The second model to have entered the Nexa dealerships in late October 2015 following the S-Cross could not have come at a better time.

The largest carmaker in the country had rapid expansion plans for the Nexa outlets but the S-Cross could not deliver the sales numbers it desired and thus the Baleno came into the fray rivalling the Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. In its four-year reign, the Baleno has garnered more than 6.5 lakh customers.

Maruti Suzuki says it stands testimony to the ‘Make in India’ philosophy and is also exported elsewhere including the parental company’s homeland of Japan. Back in January 2019, the Baleno gained Smart Hybrid technology courtesy of the 1.2-litre DualJet K12N four-cylinder petrol engine.

The Baleno was among the first Maruti Suzuki models to gain BSVI compliance. The first B2 segment hatchback meting BSVI emission standards is based on the lightweight Heartect platform that underpins several other models including the Ignis, Swift, Dzire, Wagon R and Ertiga.

The five-seater hatchback has also been the fastest model within its space to achieve six lakh sales milestone and is retailed through 360 Nexa showrooms spread across 200 cities in the country. It features equipment such as a 17.78 cm SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, MID and CVT automatic gearbox as an option.

It is currently available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants along with the range-topping RS trim that employs the 1.0-litre three-cylinder Boosterjet petrol engine. It is priced between Rs. 5.67 lakh for the base Sigma and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9 lakh for the Alpha 1.2 AT (ex-showroom).