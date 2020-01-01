Maruti Suzuki Dec 2019 Sales Up By 3.9% – Thanks To XL6, New Wagon R

Combining the domestic sales, OEM supply and exports, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,33,296 units in December 2019 as against 1,28,338 units with 3.9 per cent growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has officially released its sales numbers for the month of December 2019 as it sold a total of 1,33,296 units, which includes 1,24,375 units in the domestic market, 1,360 units in domestic OEM supply to Toyota and 7,561 units exported to foreign countries.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer retailed 1,22,784 units last month as against 1,19,804 units during the same month in 2018 with 2.5 per cent sales increase. However, in the current financial year between April and December 2019, Maruti Suzuki endured 18.6 per cent YoY volume decline as 10,64,560 units were sold against 13,08,443 units.

In the mini and compact segments comprising of Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, the cumulative sales registered was 89,556 units as against 78,995 units with 13.4 per cent YoY increase. The Ciaz’s numbers took a massive tumble in December 2019 as only 1,786 units were sold with 62.3 per cent decline.

The UV space saw Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross combined to record 23,808 units last month as against 20,225 units with 17.7 per cent YoY sales increase. On a bigger picture, the UV sales endured a decline of 5.2 per cent between April and December 2019, as 1,84,330 units were sold against 1,94,370 units in FY2019.

The smaller mini and compact categories suffered a similar fate in the long run as well as their sales volume reduced by 18.4 per cent. Maruti posted 7,71,327 units in FY2020 (April-December 2019) as against 9,45,136 units during the same period in the previous fiscal. The arrival of new vehicles such as the S-Presso and XL6 has helped Maruti Suzuki to post overall volume of 1,33,296 units as against 1,28,338 units with 3.9 per cent YoY drop.

Maruti Suzuki has supplied 1,360 units of Baleno to Toyota for it to be rebadged as Glanza and just in this financial year, 17,950 units were supplied to its Japanese counterpart. In FY2020, the brand encountered a cumulative total of 11,00,698 units as against 13,24,837 units with Year-on-Year sales slump of 16.9 per cent.

As for the Super Carry light commercial vehicle, Maruti Suzuki retailed 1,591 units in December 2019 as against 1,675 units with 5 per cent volume decline. With 18,188 units between April and December 2019, the LCV impressed with 10.9 per cent sales growth as well.