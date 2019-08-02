Maruti S-Presso To Launch In Early October, Spied On Test

The Maruti S-Presso will launch in the A-segment of the market and will be a direct rival of models like the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-Go

While Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is all set to launch the XL6 (Ertiga Cross) next month, it has even been prepping the Maruti S-Presso for its market launch in 1st week of October. The new model will be sold in the A-segment of the car market and will be pitted against the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-Go.

The Maruti S-Presso is based on the Future-S concept that made its debut at the last edition of the Auto Expo. The SUV-inspired model could even come as a replacement for the Alto twins. The SUV-ish design of the upcoming model is likely to impress the local car buyers as SUVs and crossovers are increasingly being favoured by most.

The Maruti S-Presso will be powered by the company’s K10B 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine. The peppy li’l motor produces a maximum power of 68 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 90 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The motor will be likely available with two transmission options – 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. From the looks of it, the S-Presso will share its HEARTECT lightweight platform with the WagonR.

The Maruti S-Press will be sold through the company’s Arena outlets and is even likely too be available with a host of optional accessories to jazz up its exterior and interior appearance. The new car will have a bold stance and a flat bonnet, the two typical characteristics of SUVs and crossovers. The new model will even offer high ground clearance. These are the very factors that boosted the popularity of the Renault Kwid.

Given Maruti’s hold on the small car market, the SUV traits should further increase the chances of the Maruti S-Presso becoming the next hot-selling small car from the country’s most popular carmaker. The new model has been designed by the company’s local R&D unit with assistance from its Japanese counterparts at Suzuki.

It may be noted that the S-Press will become the second all-new product to be developed by the local R&D facility after the very popular Vitara Brezza. Other than the petrol engine option, the Maruti S-Press is even expected to be sold with a CNG powertrain. In terms of price positioning, the model will be slotted below the Wagon R.