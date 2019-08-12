Maruti S-presso Spied From Close Quarters, Looks Bigger Than Renault Kwid

Based on the Future-S Concept from Auto Expo 2018, the Maruti S-Press will lock horns with cross-hatch models like the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-Go

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will launch the Ertiga-based XL6 premium MPV on 21st of this month. However, like we’ve been saying, the new car onslaught from the country’s largest carmaker isn’t going to end so soon. The company will expectedly launch the Future-S Concept-based Maruti S-presso in October.

The Maruti S-presso was recently spied from up close by our reader Prateek Goyal in Gurgaon, giving us a hint of the large dimensions that the new model would possess. From the looks of it, the upcoming cross-hatch will be bigger than the Renault Kwid, which pretty much dwarfs the Maruti Alto owing to its SUV-ish stance and larger dimensions.

Of course, the large dimensions would lead to a spacious interior, which should help the new model have an advantage over all its immediate rivals. The Maruti S-presso could even come as a replacement for the Alto twins and take the entry-level car by a storm through its SUV-inspired stance, large cabin and high frugality.

Speaking of fuel efficiency, the Maruti S-Presso will draw power from the tried-and-test K10B 1.0-litre three-potter that current powers the K10, Wagon R and Celerio. The motor will comply with BSVI emission norms and is likely to be offered with two transmission options – 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.

In the current state, the engine produces 68 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 90 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The Maruti S-Presso will retail through the Arena chain of dealerships and could be sold with many optional accessories.

Like the Renault Kwid, the Maruti S-Presso will have a bold stance and a flat hood, both of which special traits of SUVs. Akin to the entry-level Renault model, even the S-Presso would have a high ground clearance.