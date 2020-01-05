Maruti S-Presso Sales Cross 35,000 Unit Mark In Just 3 Months

During the 13 weeks that the Maruti S-Presso has been on sale in the country, it has managed to find 35,354 buyers in the entry-level car segment

The Maruti Ignis, the company’s first-ever cross-hatch model in the country, hasn’t exactly set the sales charts on fire. While it has surely managed to outclass the Mahindra KUV100, its only arch-rival, the monthly sales figures remain far lower than those of the Maruti Swift and Baleno.

However, it definitely looks like the Maruti S-Presso, which became the company’s second cross-hatch recently, has found greater success than its B-segment sibling. The company has recently reported that sales of the S-Presso have crossed the 35,000 unit milestone in just 3 months of its launch.

Until the end of last year, the Maruti S-Presso had sold 35,554 units. The company sold 5,006 units in September (launched on 22nd September), 10,346 units in October, 11,220 units in November and 8,394 units in December.

The Maruti S-Presso has been on sale at a starting price of Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The S-Presso rivals cars like the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO with its SUV-inspired styling and the resultant butch looks. Another highlight of the small car is the great mix of performance and mileage it provides from the same 1.0-litre K-series engine that powers the Alto K10, Wagon R 1.0L and Celerio.

Available in a BSVI-compliant avatar, the 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B engine offers a maximum power of 67.98PS @ 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 90Nm @ 3,500 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Underpinning the Maruti S-Presso is the fifth generation HEARTECT-K platform, which is said to be derived from the Kei car architecture of the JDM-spec Alto. The latest budget-end offering from the carmaker offers an ARAI-rated mileage of 21.7 kmpl from VXI/VXI+ variants and 21.4 km/l from the Std/LXi models.