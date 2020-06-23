Maruti S-Presso S-CNG Launched Months After Auto Expo Debut

While the Maruti Alto 800 is no longer available with the CNG option, the Maruti S-Presso has gained a BS6 CNG variant that made its public debut at Auto Expo 2020 in February

Maruti S-Presso S-CNG has finally hit the market. The CNG-equipped version of the company’s latest budget car had made its debut at Auto Expo 2020 and has now gone on sale at a starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh. The new model is on sale in four variants, namely LXI, LXI (O), VXI and VXI (O). The top of the line version costs Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the new model is an updated version of the K-series 1.0-litre three-pot engine that can be run on either CNG or petrol. It offers an ARAI-rated mileage of 31.2 km/kg and comes with a tank capacity of 55-litre. The new model comes equipped with features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, rear parking sensors, internally adjustable ORVMs, and an integrated music system with USB, AUX and Bluetooth compatibility.

It must be noted here that Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has already sold more than a million CNG and Smart Hybrid vehicles in the country. Moreover, it plans to retail another million vehicles in the coming time. The carmaker plans to offer CNG variants of its affordable models until electric cars get easier on the pocket.

The company is known t have asked select dealership to establish CNG fuel pumps as it projects an increase in demand for CNG-powered vehicles. The company’s S-CNG models carry dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Unit) and intelligent injection system and the units are optimized performance in varying conditions.

The Maruti S-Presso has impressed many small car buyers with its crossover-inspired looks and peppy engine. Also, its cabin offers sufficient space for a car of its size, while the high ground clearance makes it suitable for dealing with bad roads.

Speaking on the launch of the BS6 Maruti S-Presso S-CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With the launch of S-PRESSO BS6 S-CNG, we are strengthening our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The S-PRESSO S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage.”