Maruti S-Presso Mini-SUV Spotted At Dealerships Yard – Video

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed a launch date of 30 September 2019 for the S-Presso, will be sold through the Maruti Suzuki Arena Dealerships

Maruti Suzuki has high hopes from the upcoming S-Presso. Touted as a “mini SUV” , the upcoming entry-level car is expected to help the Japanese carmaker grow its sales figures during the festive season.

The name S-Presso has been derived from the dark and strong coffee drink – espresso. “S-Presso epitomizes youthfulness, vitality and energy, which resonates with its target audience’s lifestyle as well”, said Maruti Suzuki in a statement.

The S-Presso will be the second car by Maruti Suzuki to be fully developed in India, the first being the Vitara Brezza. The car is based on the Future-S concept we saw at the 2018 Auto Expo. It will be built on Maruti’s heartect platform like other Maruti Suzuki cars including WagonR, Swift, Baleno etc.

The S-Presso has a length of 3565mm, a width of 1520mm and a 1564mm height. The wheelbase is 2380mm long. With a kerb weight of 726kg, the S-Presso will be the lightest car in the Maruti Suzuki lineup.

With a growing trend of SUVs, the S-Presso is certainly inspired by one. It features a rugged design with plastic cladding all around, a flat bonnet. The front grille seems to be borrowed from the Vitara Brezza itself. It will get 13-inch wheels on the base variants and 14-inchers with wheel caps on the higher variants.

The S-Presso will sport a BSVI-compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine which produces 68PS of power and 90Nm torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or an optional 5-speed AMT. It is yet to be seen when Maruti introduces a CNG option for S-Presso.

Internally, the S-Presso will be offered with Maruti Suzuki’s 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car will be offered with dual front air bags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert system and seat belt reminder as standard as per the govt. norms. With an expected price tag of Rs. 4 Lakh, the S-Presso will rival the upcoming Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO when launched.