Maruti S-Presso CNG Production Begins, Launch Expected Soon

Maruti S-Presso CNG will likely go on sale soon in India with the BSVI compliant 1.0-litre engine producing 58 hp and 78 Nm

Following the launch of the BSVI compliant CNG version of the Alto 800, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) took to the 2020 Auto Expo to unveil the S-Presso S-CNG. The largest carmaker in the country’s top-selling models like Alto, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga, S-Presso and Swift are manufactured at the Manesar facility and it opened for operations recently following the long hiatus.

The production of the S-Presso CNG has commenced and is expected to reach showrooms soon across the country. As part of the Mission Green Million plan, the S-CNG variant of the Ertiga was introduced earlier this year while the BSVI Wagon R S-CNG, debuted in LXi and LXi (O) variants, is priced at Rs. 5.25 lakh and Rs. 5.32 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively.

The Wagon R S-CNG variant is claimed to return 32.52 km/kg and comes equipped with a 60-litre tank capacity. In a similar fashion, the CNG-powered S-Presso will use the 1.0-litre K-series petrol engine and it will be cleaner as well as more fuel economical compared to the regular version. It features dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and a new injection system.

The S-Presso S-CNG will likely be offered in four different variants namely LXi, LXi (O), VXi and VXi (O) upon arrival. It is equipped with the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine kicking out 67 horsepower and 90 Nm of peak torque in the regular variant. Under CNG specification, the power and torque produced are lesser at 58 horsepower and 78 Nm.

The powertrain is paired with a standard five-speed manual transmission only. Currently, the S-Presso costs between Rs. 3.71 lakh for the entry-level trim and Rs. 4.99 lakh for the range-topping variant (both prices, ex-showroom). It will compete against Hyundai Santro CNG, which is sold in Magna and Sportz variants, among other models.

It must be noted that the S-Presso has become a popular model ever since it went on sale late last year and it sits below the Vitara Brezza compact SUV in the domestic portfolio. It is available with features such as a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and digital speedometer.