Maruti S-Presso CNG Launch Expected This Month In India

Maruti S-Presso CNG made its public debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and will be aimed at those looking for ultra-low running costs from the entry-level hatchback

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) brought in a host of new cars at the recently conducted Auto Expo 2020. While the show-stoppers at the motor show were the new Brezza, Futuro-E and Suzuki Jimny, one of the new cars showcased at the event was the CNG variant of the Maruti S-Presso.

It is worth mentioning here that the Maruti S-Presso is the latest small car from the popular Indian carmaker. Until now, the small car has been available only with a petrol engine option, which is a K-series 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that is available with both 5-speed manual and AMT options.

Next, the Maruti S-Presso is about to receive a BSVI-compliant CNG option that will have a dual-fuel option. It is worth a mention here that the Alto 800 and the now-defunct K10 model used to be sold with BSIV-compliant CNG options.

Both the cars were sufficiently popular among those looking for an ultra-cheap mode of transport. The company has already claimed mileage of 31.59 km/kg for the S-Presso CNG.

The Maruti S-Presso petrol model is capable of producing a maximum power of 68 PS and a peak torque of 90 Nm. Of course, the use of CNG will lead to a significant reduction in the performance figures. In its CNG state, the motor will output 59 PS and 78 Nm. Unlike the petrol model, which comes with both manual and AMT options, the CNG variant will be available only with the former.

It is being said that the Maruti S-Presso CNG will go on sale in all the four trims that are available in the petrol model. These include LXI, LXI Option, VXi and VXI Option. Prices of the dual-fuel CNG variants could be up to Rs 60,000 higher than those of the petrol-only variants.