Maruti S-Presso Available With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 53,000

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has a few attractive deals and offers available on the S-Presso during this Navratri season

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was launched in the Indian market last year. The company has been calling it a micro-SUV, although the term ‘crossover hatchback’ will suit the vehicle better. Regardless, the vehicle has been enjoying a decent success in our market. In fact, near the beginning of this month, the vehicle crossed the 75,000 sales milestone in India!

To keep the sales momentum going, Maruti Suzuki is offering some impressive deals and benefits on the S-Presso. During October 2020, there’s a cash discount of Rs. 23,000 available on it, along with an exchange bonus worth Rs. 20,000. There is a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 also on offer, but it is only available for select customers.

Other than that, customers can avail a pre-Navratri bonus as well, worth Rs. 5,000, but only if you book your vehicle before Navratri! As such, the maximum value of benefits available on the Maruti S-Presso is Rs. 53,000. That said, the window is short on that last benefit, so if you’re enticed by the offer, contact your nearest Arena showroom.

The offers are available on all variants of the S-Presso. It is available with a single engine option, a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine, which is cable of developing a maximum power of 67 HP and a peak torque of 90 Nm. There are two transmission options available here – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

A CNG variant is also available, which adds a factory-fitted CNG kit to the same 1.0-litre engine. It is only available with the manual transmission option, in the interest of affordability. Despite being an entry-level model, there are a few convenience features available on the S-Presso, like power-operated windows (front), manual AC, keyless entry, and a digital instrument cluster.

There’s also a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system available here, with integrated Android Auto and Apple Carplay. On the safety front, it gets dual front airbags, central locking, child safety locks, seatbelt reminder (front seats), seatbelt pre-tensioner and force limiter, door open warning, speed-sensing door locks, and crash-sensing door unlock.