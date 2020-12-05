Maruti S-Cross Sales Up By 100% In November 2020

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross became the fifth best-selling mid-size SUV in the Indian market in November 2020, with almost 2,900 units sold

The mid-size SUV segment is currently one of the most popular spaces in the Indian market, with a host of manufacturers currently having one product in the segment each. While the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is certainly not the latest product to join this space, it is the most recent mid-size SUV that has been updated.

The update brought along the addition of no new features or visual enhancements, and the only change was the one made under the skin. Powering the BS6 S-Cross is a new 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque.

It looks like the new powertrain has definitely helped the S-Cross gain more popularity in the Indian market, with Maruti Suzuki managing to sell 2,877 units of the crossover SUV in the month of November 2020. The carmaker had sold 1,439 units of the S-Cross in the same month last year, which means that it has registered a positive YoY growth of 100 per cent.

Talking about the car, Maruti Suzuki offers the BS6 S-Cross with two different gearbox options, i.e. a 5-speed manual, as well as an optional 4-speed torque converter auto. On the feature front, the car has been equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, engine start/stop button, steering mounted controls, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The safety features on offer include dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, Hill Hold, front seat belt reminder and a high-speed alert system as well.

As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails the S-Cross at a starting price of Rs 8.39 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 12.39 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross puts up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, among other similarly priced SUVs in the Indian market.