Maruti S-Cross Sales Down By 65% In Sep, Petrol Version To Launch Soon

A majority of automakers in India continued to report a decline in sales even after the onset of festive season last month. Meanwhile a few recovered a tad bit as against their sales in August. Maruti Suzuki which saw a whopping drop of 36 per cent in August, confined its decline to 24 per cent in September. Among the cars in its lineup models such as the Ciaz and the S-Cross suffered the most.

The company sold 1,040 units of the S-Cross last month that reflected a year-on-year decline of 65 per cent as against the 3,005 models it sold in the same month last year. Considering that the care is only available with the diesel option, we expect that the company will soon a petrol version of the same.

However, it was not just the S-Cross that suffered a heavy blow in September. It sold 1,715 units of the Ciaz executive sedan last month as against the 6,246 units that it sold in the same month last year, reflecting a decline of 72.5 per cent.

The company’s compact segment which sells the most witnessed a decline of 22.7 per cent after the company sold 57,179 units in September 2019 as opposed to the 74,011 models that it sold in September 2018. Vehicles including the new WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire make up for the segment.

Maruti Suzuki’s mini-segment that includes the Altos, S-Presso and the old WagonR reported a decline of 42.6 per cent after it sold 20,085 units last month as opposed to the 34,971 that it sold in the same month last year.

Apart from the domestic sales, the company also witnessed a 17.8 per cent decline in export sales after it sold 7,188 models in September this year as opposed to the 8,740 units that it sold last year. Over the past six months, due to plummeting world economy, global recession and unforgiving tax rates, the Indian auto industry has been facing the worst sales in history.

Major automakers such as Maruti Suzuki have been burdened with a double-digit decline in sales since the past few months. As the industry showed no symptoms of revival in the near future, the Government recently reduced Corporate Tax by 10 per cent. In light of the same Maruti Suzuki also reduced the price of all its models by Rs 5,000.