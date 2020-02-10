Maruti S-Cross Petrol Launch Expected Late Next Month

Maruti S-Cross petrol version has debuted at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 and gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that has been given to the Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd recently discontinued the production of vehicles equipped with the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre Multijet diesel motor. This was done owing to the oil-burner’s inability to comply with BSVI emission norms that are set to roll out on April 1, 2020.

In line with this, the company has decided to start offering its 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine in Brezza and S-Cross, both of which used to be available only with the now-defunct 1.3-litre diesel engine.

The Maruti S-Cross petrol variant has debuted at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020, where it has been showcased along with a slew of new models like the Brezza facelift, Swift Hybrid, S-Presso CNG and more. It is being said that the Maruti S-Cross petrol variant will launch in March 2020.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine for the Maruti S-Cross is the same unit that has been available on the Ciaz, XL6 and Ertiga. The motor comes mated to the company’s Progressive Smart Hybrid dual-battery mild-hybrid system and is available with two transmission options- 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine of the Maruti S-Cross produces a maximum power of 105 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. For the uninitiated, the S-Cross used to be available with a 1.3-litre diesel engine that offered a maximum power of 90 PS and a peak torque of 200 Nm. It used to be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. A 5-speed manual unit used to be the only transmission option on offer.

Like we said, the Maruti S-Cross petrol variant could launch next month. In all chances, prices will be slightly lower than those of the outgoing diesel model, which has been on sale in a price range of INR 8.81-11.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).