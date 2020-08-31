Maruti S-Cross 1.5L Petrol Smart Hybrid Review – Video

Check out our detailed review of the petrol-powered Maruti S-Cross BS6, which was recently launched in the Indian market

With the market for diesel-powered passenger cars steadily decreasing, a few carmakers have decided to discontinue them altogether, like Volkswagen, Skoda, Renault, Nissan, and India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki. Previously, Maruti’s crossovers, the Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, come exclusively with a 1.3-litre turbo-diesel engine, but that has changed in the BS6-era.

Earlier this year, Maruti switched to the 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine for the Brezza, and now, the same treatment has been given to the S-Cross. Here, we shall give you a detailed review of the new Maruti S-Cross petrol, with discussions about its styling, features, etc.

Maruti S-Cross 1.5L Petrol Exterior:

The new Maruti S-Cross petrol features no design update over the previous model. The front end of the car features a vertically-slatted grill with chrome plating, and a large air dam in the bumper. The aggressive looking headlamps feature LED DRLs and projector lights, and the foglamp housing also features chrome embellishments. At the sides, we see the same machine-cut alloy wheels as before, along with door-mounted, body coloured ORVMs, with integrated turn indicators.

Interestingly, the doors do not get chrome handles, but the vehicle does get a pair of roof rails. At the rear, we see a pair of wraparound taillights and a large bumper. The car gets black plastic cladding all-around, along with silver-coloured bash-plates on the front bumper, rear bumper, and even the doors. The overall design of the S-Cross seems to draw inspiration from the BMW X1, and in all honesty, it manages to offer a great road-presence.

Maruti S-Cross 1.5L Petrol Interior:

The cabin design also remains the same as on the BS4-compliant S-Cross, along with the all-black colour scheme. The space is surprisingly good, especially considering that it has a lower roof than its competitors. The seats are extremely accommodating in the front, and three passengers would be able to sit in the rear seats, albeit with a little compromise in shoulder room. There are four headrests on offer, two in the front row and two at the back, all of them adjustable, which is a neat touch.

The doors panels get black leather trims, which lend the cabin a premium feel. The rear passengers also get a folding armrest with cupholders. The dashboard design is quite simple, and the 7-inch infotainment screen is neatly integrated in the centre console. There are no rear AC vents on offer though, which is a slight disappointment, especially for a flagship product.

Maruti S-Cross 1.5L Petrol Features:

Being the flagship vehicle in Maruti’s lineup, the S-Cross offers a lot of impressive tech. You get a multifunction steering wheel, adjustable steering wheel (tilt and reach), automatic climate control, electrically-operated ORVMs, and one-touch windows (with anti-pinch), automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start/stop, and an auto dimming IRVM.

The S-Cross also gets Maruti’s latest Smartplay infotainment system, with a 7-inch touchscreen and integrated Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Apart from that, it also offers reverse parking camera, cruise control, and Suzuki Connect. Suzuki Connect allows customers to track their vehicle, set up a geo-fence, set up emergency alerts, and receive driving behaviour analysis, trip analytics, fuel efficiency report, and vehicle alerts.

Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS, EBD with brake assist, central locking, child safety locks, anti-theft alarm, seatbelt reminder (front seats), seatbelts with pre-tensioners and load-limiters, door-open warning, crash sensing door unlock, overspeed alert, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and hill-climb assist.

Maruti S-Cross 1.5L Petrol Engine and Transmission:

The BS6-compliant Maruti S-Cross is exclusively available with a 1.5-litre ‘K15B’ petrol engine, which generates 105 PS of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque. There is also a Smart hybrid system on-board, which improves fuel economy. The car offers regenerative braking, idle start/stop, and torque-assist. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed torque converter automatic.

The driving dynamics of the S-Cross are quite impressive, and even though it has a little bodyroll, the low ground clearance (180mm) and low roof help keep the centre of gravity closer to the road, which improves the on-road handling characteristics. The vehicle is also capable of some light-duty off-road antics, although it’s best to stick to the tarmac.

Maruti S-Cross 1.5L Petrol Review Verdict

Maruti has priced the S-Cross petrol quite competitively, between Rs. 8.39 lakh to 12.39 lakh. In comparison, its biggest competitor, the Hyundai Creta, is priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh to 17.2 Lakh. Although the Maruti crossover manages to undercut the Creta by a significant margin, Hyundai has filled its offering to the brim with a lot of upmarket features, like ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, in-built air purifier, panoramic sunroof, etc.

Not only that, but the Creta also gets three engine options, including a diesel engine, all of which are more powerful than the Maruti. Thus, even though the Maruti is a great value-for-money product, it isn’t as great as its competitors. However, for people looking for a spacious SUV in a tight budget, the Maruti S-Cross is a brilliant option to consider.