Maruti S-Cross 1.5L Petrol SHVS Set To Launch This Month

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will now be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine rated at 105 PS/138 Nm, and will also get company’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech

As we all know Maruti Suzuki decided to stop offering diesel powertrains in the BS6 era altogether, the future of two models in its line-up seemed jeopardized, i.e. the diesel-only Vitara Brezza SUV, as well as the S-Cross crossover. The Vitara Brezza received a mid-life facelift along with a new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre powertrain, and now the S-Cross will follow soon, and be plonked with this engine as well.

Maruti showcased the S-Cross petrol at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, and now we have news that the car will be launched in the market this month. Powering the car will be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor that comes with Maruti’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech.

This is the same powertrain that is on offer with other Maruti Suzuki cars in India like the Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga as well as the 2020 Vitara Brezza. The said motor puts out 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, and an optional 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This is the first time that the S-Cross will be offered with an automatic gearbox in the country.

It is yet to be seen if the mild-hybrid tech will be offered as standard, or it will be reserved for the automatic trims, just like the Vitara Brezza. No visual changes will be made to the car, externally, as well as internally. The car will continue to be retailed through the premium Nexa dealerships and has already been listed on the Nexa website.

In terms of features, it is likely to retain its LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, and cruise control. The crossover will likely get the latest version of Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, which will be integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Maruti Suzuki retailed the BS4 diesel S-Cross at a base price of Rs 8.80 lakh, going up to Rs 11.43 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). However, we expect a slight relaxation in the car’s price. Upon launch, the S-Cross petrol will continue to rival the likes of Honda WR-V, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue etc.