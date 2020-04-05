Maruti S-Cross 1.5L Petrol SHVS Mild-Hybrid Launch Next Month

Maruti S-Cross will receive the same 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with SHVS mild-hybrid technology that is available on the refreshed Ciaz as well as the second-gen Ertiga

The Maruti S-Cross became the first-ever product from the country’s largest carmaker to go on sale through the premium Nexa dealerships. The premium crossover, which rivals the likes of Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Creta, was launched in August 2015 and received a facelift in late 2017. Soon, the company will launch another update in the form of the BSVI model.

Originally, the Maruti S-Cross went on sale with two engine options – 1.3-litre diesel and 1.6-litre diesel. While the latter was highly liked by the enthusiasts, it was discontinued with the introduction of the facelift owing to poor demand. And now, the 1.3-litre diesel unit is about to make way for a 1.5-litre petrol motor.

It should be known that Maruti Suzuki has decided to stop selling all its diesel-powered vehicles. This, further with the 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced motor’s inability to achieve BSVI compliance, will see the S-Cross receiving the 1.5-litre K-series motor from the Ciaz and the Ertiga. This is the same engine that even made it to the Vitara Brezza recently.

Akin to the aforementioned siblings, even the Maruti S-Cross will expectedly receive the new petrol engine with two transmission options – 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic. Hence, it will be the first time that the crossover would be sold with an automatic transmission option. Also, like before, the crossover will continue to offer an SHVS mild-hybrid system that combines an idle-start stop unit along with a energy regeneration system.

Like before, the Maruti S-Cross will likely go on sale with four trim options- Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The new 1.5-litre K-Series engine will offer a maximum power of 104.7 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. In comparison, the 1.3-litre diesel unit of the BSIV model offers 90 PS and 200 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. The oil-burner comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The top-spec trim will come with various features like leather upholstery, cruise control, alloy wheels, SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, keyless entry and go, LED projector headlamps, multi-function steering wheel and cloud-based functions like traffic updates and alerts.