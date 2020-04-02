Maruti S-Cross 1.5L Petrol OFFICIALLY TEASED, Launching Soon

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol version will likely use a 1.5-litre SHVS BSVI petrol engine found in the Ertiga and Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the S-Cross as the first product from Nexa premium dealerships in August 2015 and it has endured decent success in its run of nearly five years. The crossover’s volumes began increasing when the facelift arrived in late 2017 with exterior changes and feature additions.

The S-Cross was sold only in four trims. For quite a while, the Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants were paired only with a 1.3-litre diesel engine and a manual transmission, and thus its sales performance was not good considering the wide engine choices its mid-size SUV rivals offer. With BSVI emission standards already into effect from yesterday, Maruti Suzuki is making moves to introduce a new powertrain.

The first teaser of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is live on the official Nexa website and it says: “Get ready for the S-Cross petrol arriving soon”. The debut of a new petrol engine has been expected for several months now and it will more likely be the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K-series petrol engine equipped with mild-hybrid technology.



The BSVI compliant unit can also be found in the Ertiga, Ciaz and recently launched Vitara Brezza facelift. It kicks out 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It is connected to either a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a four-speed torque converter automatic as an option.

The discontinued 1.3-litre diesel engine used to produce 90 PS at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm. The inclusion of an automatic gearbox will certainly help in expanding the S-Cross range and therefore, more trim levels could be made available. We do not expect any substantial cosmetic changes to accompany the new BSVI petrol engine.

However, the interior will likely get the latest SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with cloud-based functions like live traffic update and alerts. The S-Cross with the diesel engine was priced between Rs. 8.80 lakh and Rs. 11.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect the prices of the new petrol engine to be more affordable.