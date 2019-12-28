Maruti S-Cross 1.5L Petrol Debut Expected At 2020 Auto Expo, Diesel To Discontinue

Advertisements

Maruti Suzuki 1.5-litre BSVI petrol with SHVS technology is expected to produce 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque as the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been aggressively expanding its BSVI portfolio since the beginning of this financial year. To its credits, the sales of the BSVI engine equipped cars have crossed three lakh mark in just over a period of seven to eight months as the transition has been nothing but fast.

The arrival of the new stringent emission standards meant Maruti Suzuki will have to discontinue some of the long-serving powerplants and is braced to go with a no-diesel strategy at least for the near future. They include the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS four-cylinder engine and its associated variants.

Both Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and S-Cross have been using the similar powertrain in one form or the other and it will eventually be let go. In the crossover’s case, the discontinuation of the oil-burner will result in a huge void in its range but it will be sorted with a new engine.

Considering that the S-Cross is already retailed in a limited number of variants and the competition in the SUV space above Rs. 10 lakh has really stepped up this year, the largest carmaker in the country was left to ponder. In the diesel’s place, the 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine that already powers the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 will hop in.

The petrol mill is already BSVI compliant in the Ertiga and XL6. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It is connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The same gearbox combination could be retained in the S-Cross as well.

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross with 1.5-litre BSVI petrol engine will more likely debut at the Auto Expo in February at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer could spice up the proceedings by improving the features list of the S-Cross in its forthcoming avatar.