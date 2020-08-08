Maruti S-Cross 1.5 Vs Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta – Specs Comparison

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross continues to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, along with other similarly priced offerings in the country

Since Maruti Suzuki decided against producing diesel engines in the BS6 era, the S-Cross’ future was in jeopardy. However, the manufacturer revealed its plans of reviving the S-Cross when it showcased the petrol-powered version of the car at the 2020 Auto Expo, held in February this year.

Now, Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the BS6-compliant S-Cross which comes with a 1.5L petrol engine. Here is a detailed specifications and price comparison of the newly launched BS6 S-Cross 1.5L with the two of the best-selling cars in the segment, i.e. Kia Seltos 1.5L and Hyundai Creta 1.5L.

Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has a length of 4300 mm, a width of 1785 mm, stands 1595 mm tall and has a 2600 mm long wheelbase. The Kia Seltos measures 4315 mm in length, 1800 mm in width, 1620 mm in height, while the Hyundai Creta is 4300 mm long, 1790 mm wide, 1635 mm tall. Both the Korean mid-size SUVs have an identical 2610 mm long wheelbase.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Length – 4300 mm Length – 4315 mm Length – 4300 mm Width – 1785 mm Width – 1800 mm Width – 1790 mm Height – 1595 mm Height – 1620 mm Height – 1635 mm Wheelbase – 2600 mm Wheelbase – 2610 mm Wheelbase – 2610 mm

While the three cars are similar in almost all dimensions, the Seltos and Creta are SUVs, and hence, look taller than the S-Cross – which is basically a crossover.

Engine Specifications

The S-Cross gets Maruti’s 1.5L K15B four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while an optional 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is also offered.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta 1.5L petrol 1.5L petrol 1.5L petrol 105 PS 115 PS 115 PS 138 Nm 144 Nm 144 Nm 5-speed MT/4-speed AT 6-speed MT/IVT 6-speed MT/IVT 18.55 kmpl 16.5 kmpl 16.8 kmpl

On the other hand, the Kia Seltos, as well as the Hyundai Creta, get the same 1.5L NA petrol engine rated at 115 PS/144 Nm under the hood. The transmission options include a 6-speed MT, as well as an IVT auto. Also on offer with the two mid-size SUVs is a 1.5L diesel engine producing 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque, along with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine making 140 PS and 242 Nm.

Features

The S-Cross comes equipped with features like the latest version of Maruti’s Smartplay 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, steering mounted controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs and R16 dual-tone alloy wheels.

The Seltos and the 2020 Creta certainly feel a step up as compared to the S-Cross in terms of features. The two Korean SUVs are offered with features like an electric sunroof (Creta gets a panoramic unit), ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected-car tech, front ventilated seats, power adjustable driver’s seat, an air purifier and much more.

However, the Seltos additionally gets a blind-view monitor, head up display, front parking sensors as well as the 360-degree camera; while the Creta has an electric parking brake with auto hold function, paddle shifters (DCT only), remote engine start for manual trims, puddle lamps with welcome function and rear seat headrest cushions over its cousin.

Maruti S-Cross 1.5 Vs Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta – Price Comparison

The BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available in four manual and three automatic trims, with prices starting from Rs 8.39 lakh for the base Sigma MT variant, going all the way up to Rs 12.39 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-end Alpha AT trim.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1.5L Petrol Kia Seltos 1.5L Petrol Hyundai Creta 1.5L Petrol Sigma MT – Rs 8.39 lakh HTE MT – Rs 9.89 lakh EX MT – Rs 9.99 lakh Delta MT – Rs 9.60 lakh HTK MT – Rs 10.49 lakh S MT – Rs 11.72 lakh Zeta MT – Rs 9.95 lakh HTK+ MT – Rs 11.59 lakh SX MT – Rs 13.46 lakh Delta AT – Rs 10.83 lakh HTX MT – Rs 13.34 lakh SX IVT – Rs 14.94 lakh Alpha MT – Rs 11.15 lakh HTX IVT – Rs 14.34 lakh SX(O) IVT – Rs 16.15 lakh Zeta AT – Rs 11.18 lakh Alpha AT – Rs 12.39 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

Kia retails the Seltos HT Line 1.5L petrol between Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 14.34 lakh, while the Hyundai Creta 1.5L petrol is currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). This means that the S-Cross 1.5L is Rs 1.5 – 3.76 lakh cheaper than the Seltos and the Creta.