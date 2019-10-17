Maruti S-CNG Cars Discount In Oct 2019 – Alto, Wagon R, Celerio, Eeco

Maruti Suzuki is offering good discounts across its S-CNG portfolio to attract customers during this festive season

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is providing a range of discounts across its domestic lineup to lure in customers during this festive season. With Diwali just around the corner, automobile manufacturers are expecting to see good push in volumes taking advantage of the positive sentiments that generally exist among buyers during this auspicious period.

The largest carmaker in the country ended up September 2019 with a total of 1,10,454 units as against 1,51,512 units with a YoY decline of 27.1 per cent. Maruti Suzuki believes that switching to alternative fuels at least initially is the ideal way to reduce the soaring levels of pollution in the country before a commandable EV push.

Thus, it has one of the sizeable CNG portfolios in the country and the range of models being offered under the S-CNG banner also comes with discounts in October 2019. The entry-level Alto hatchback sees up to Rs. 60,000 discount and it includes Rs. 40,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki CNG Cars October 2019 Discounts Alto Rs. 60,000 (Rs. 40,000 cash and Rs. 20,000 exchange) Alto K10 Rs. 55,000 (Rs. 35,000 cash and Rs. 20,000 exchange) Wagon R Rs. 25,000 (Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corp) Eeco Rs. 50,000 (Rs. 25,000 cash, Rs. 20,000 exchange and Rs. 5,000 corporate)

The Alto K10, on the other hand, is sold with Rs. 55,000 discounts this month and it includes Rs. 35,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 in exchange bonus. Both the CNG spec Altos could also be available with corporate discounts. The Wagon R gets up to Rs. 25,000 discounts – Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

The Eeco gets a total discount of up to Rs. 50,000 and it comprises of Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. Maruti Suzuki has often been expanding the S-CNG portfolio as the latest Alto CNG was introduced in June and it was followed by the Ertiga CNG in July 2019.

Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle for India, the Wagon EV will go on sale next year and is expected to have a driving range of over 200 km on a single charge.