Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara posted 4,770 unit sales in its first month of September 2022 and its bookings stand at over 57,000 units in India

In the month of September 2022, the Indian automotive industry certainly knocked it out of the park as the wholesale of 3,55,946 units meant that it is the highest ever so far in history. A massive sales growth was recorded on a YoY basis as the semiconductor issues were at their peak during the corresponding month last year.

Maruti Suzuki’s market share stood at 42 per cent last month with a healthy growth of 7.8 per cent over September 2021. The Alto 800 and the new generation Alto K10 combined to register more than 24,700 unit sales in September 2022 as the entry-level hatchback became the most sold passenger vehicle in the country after a long hiatus.

The second generation Brezza made its local debut only a few months ago and it has been well received amongst customers as it outsold Tata Nexon for the second month running. The largest car producer in the country has been launching new products in quick succession since the start of this year and it has been reaping benefits from them on the sales table.

The heavily updated Baleno, second-generation Celerio, new-gen Alto K10, second-gen Brezza, updated Ertiga and XL6, and the all-new Grand Vitara have arrived within the last eleven months. The dispatches of the Grand Vitara have commenced across the country and in the month of September 2022, 4,770 units were sold.

It does not paint the full picture though as the Grand Vitara’s bookings have crossed the 57,000 mark upon its launch. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is competitively priced between Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and it competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

The midsize SUV is based on the Global C platform and it shares a lot with the Toyota Hyryder. It derives power from a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine. The latter enables a dedicated EV mode and it has a claimed fuel economy of close to 28 kmpl.