Maruti Price Hike By Up To Rs. 30k – Alto, Celerio, Baleno, Brezza, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki has announced its fourth price hike this fiscal as all models in the domestic lineup have witnessed a notable increase

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced the fourth price increase of this financial year due to the rising input costs and this time around, the prices have gone up by 1.7 per cent on a weighted average basis. Previously, the largest carmaker in the country hiked the prices by 1.6 per cent in April and 1.9 per cent in September 2021.

The Indo-Japanese brand increased the prices of the Swift compact hatchback and CNG models by up to Rs. 15,000 in July 2021 as well. Just as the previous times, the rising input costs of commodities and other economic factors have contributed to the price hike. The prices of the entry-level Maruti Suzuki Alto have gone up by up to Rs. 12,500.

In a similar fashion, the S-Presso has also witnessed an increase of Rs. 12,500. The Wagon R was the most sold passenger car in the country in the calendar year 2021 and its prices have been hiked by up to Rs. 30,000. The recently launched second-generation Celerio has seen an increase of up to Rs. 16,000 in the domestic market.

Maruti Suzuki Models Price Hike 2022 1. Alto 800 Up to Rs. 12,500 2. S-Presso Up to Rs. 12,500 3. Wagon R Up to Rs. 30,000 4. Celerio Up to Rs. 16,000 5. Ignis Up to Rs. 15,000 6. Swift Up to Rs. 15,000 7. Baleno Up to Rs. 21,000 8. Dzire Up to Rs. 10,000 9. Tour S Up to Rs. 8,000 10. Ciaz Up to Rs. 15,000 11. Vitara Brezza Up to Rs. 14,000 12. Ertiga Up to Rs. 21,000 13. XL6 Up to Rs. 16,000 14. S-Cross Up to Rs. 21,000 15. Eeco Up to Rs. 27,000 16. Super Carry Up to Rs. 10,000

The Ignis sold from Nexa premium dealerships and the Swift compact hatchback have seen an increase of up to Rs. 15,000. The Baleno is subjected to get a price hike by up to Rs. 21,000 ahead of the arrival of the heavily facelifted version sometime next month. The Dzire compact sedan comes with a price increase of up to Rs. 10,000.

The Tour S, on the other hand, faces a price hike of Rs. 8,000 while the Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga are costlier by Rs. 15,000, Rs. 14,500 and Rs. 21,000 respectively. Other models in the company’s lineup such as XL6, S-Cross, Eeco and Super Carry face a hike of Rs. 16,000, Rs. 21,000, Rs. 27,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is preparing to unleash a number of new products this calendar year as the Celerio CNG, facelifted Baleno, updated Ertiga and XL6, new generation Brezza, all-new Alto, a midsize five-seater SUV, etc are in the pipeline.