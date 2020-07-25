Maruti Planning All-New Premium MPV; To Be Positioned Above Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming premium seven-seater C-MPV is expected to be slotted above the popular Ertiga in the domestic lineup

In early 2019, Suzuki and Toyota announced their synergic partnership for a concrete collaboration in various fields. It was a major step stemming through the Memorandum of Understanding signed towards business development in February 2017. Toyota’s expertise in electrification and Suzuki’s strength in technologies for compact vehicles, exploring new opportunities, joint collaboration in production, etc are part of the agenda.

Besides supplying hybrid systems to Suzuki on a global level and procurement of HEV systems, engines and batteries in India, the OEM supply of Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz and Ertiga to Toyota had also been listed. Midway through last year, Toyota introduced its first rebadged vehicle coming out of the partnership, as the badge engineered Glanza based on the Baleno came into the fore.

Up next, Toyota is expected to launch the Urban Cruiser compact SUV. It is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and it could reach showrooms during this festive season as Toyota does need more volume sellers to accompany the Glanza and Yaris in the BSVI era. Utilising Maruti Suzuki’s expertise in developing vehicles locally, the joint development of a Toyota C-segment MPV was also announced.

It would also be supplied to Suzuki. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer will be widening the footprint of its Nexa dealerships and more premium vehicles are in store. It includes the five-door Jimny acting as a spiritual successor to the Gypsy as its launch will more likely happen in the early parts of next year. It is said to be followed by a mid-size SUV based on Toyota Raize’s platform.

The Raize is based on the low-cost version of the modular TNGA architecture used by Toyota worldwide and it will reportedly give birth to a mid-size SUV that will compete against Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and others. Expect it to debut sometime in 2022.

As for the MPV, Maruti Suzuki could position it between the popular Ertiga and Toyota’s Innova Crysta and thus it might directly rival Mahindra Marazzo, which is yet to get BSVI update. The C-MPV will have similar underpinnings with Toyota’s seven-seater MPV codenamed B560 and it could get sliding doors as well. It could go on sale during the course of 2023.