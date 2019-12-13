Maruti Planning 1.5L BSVI Diesel Engine For Ciaz, Ertiga & S-Cross – Report

The new 1.5-litre BSVI diesel engine will likely be introduced in Ciaz, Ertiga and S-Cross first before the Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki’s announcement of discontinuing diesel engines across its product portfolio did come as a surprise for many as it makes a great deal of fortunes for them traditionally. Such move would be understandable considering the widening price difference between petrol and diesel engines in the switch to BSVI emission standards.

According to a report surfaced on the internet, Maruti Suzuki is reassessing the plan to ditch diesel engines, as it would lead to the brand missing out a huge chunk of market share. In contrary, Maruti Suzuki’s key rivals such as Hyundai will stay put offering the oil-burners.

The report citing people in the know informs that the existing diesel units will be shown the exit doors as we already know but the plans are put in place to debut new BSVI compliant engines in 2021. It is worth noting that in a recent interview, Maruti Suzuki’s chairman RC Bhargava said his company is open to considering diesel motors where the demands persist.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is said to be working on a new 1.5-litre diesel engine and it will be first available in models such as Ciaz, Ertiga and S-Cross. Moreover, the Vitara Brezza and the slightly more premium seven-seater take on the subcompact SUV will use the same powertrain.

In all likelihood, the upcoming Vitara Brezza facelift will gain a BSVI petrol engine and is expected to be the 1.5-litre K15B SHVS four-cylinder mill producing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. It could also find its way into the rebadged Toyota version of the five-seater and it will more likely debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.

In the lower segments catering to high volumes, Maruti Suzuki will offer hybrid engines (mostly mild-hybrid) to offset the diesel’s demise and CNG is considered as a viable option into the switch towards cleaner future. The Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS 200 four-cylinder has been employed by Maruti Suzuki for several years.

The fuel-efficient engine won’t make the business case from April 2020 due to the costs involved in the upgrades and thus the new 1.5-litre diesel BSVI engine could be considered for supply to Toyota in the near future.