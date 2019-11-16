Maruti Outsells All 9 Other Brands Combined In Top 10 Sales Chart For October

Maruti Suzuki held the top spot in terms of sales in October 2019

Maruti Suzuki is the highest-selling passenger-vehicle manufacturer in India for the month of October 2019. In terms of numbers, the brand managed to sell 1,39,121 cars in total, which is more than the sum of all the 9 other manufacturers combined in the top 10 sales list!

Surprisingly, out of the top 10 selling manufacturers (apart from 2019 entrants), Maruti Suzuki is the only carmaker which recorded positive YoY growth. The carmaker sold 1,35,958 units in October 2018, thanks to two important launches this year in the form of XL6 and S-Presso.

Hyundai Motors India Ltd came in at second, however, was nowhere near Maruti Suzuki in terms of sales, and sold not even half of what the Japanese carmaker could. Hyundai recorded a total sale of 50,000 units, despite its newly launched sub-4m SUV Venue selling like hotcakes. The Korean carmaker registered a YoY decline by 3.8%.

On third came Mahindra, which was further down in sales and only managed to sell a total of 18,460 units, compared to the 22,573 units it managed to sell in the same period last year. The Indian carmaker was followed by another Indian brand, Tata, which sold a total of 13,200 cars last month.

Interestingly, Kia, the new entrant in the Indian market took the fifth spot, ahead of Toyota, Renault, Honda and Ford. It should be noted that the Korean manufacturer currently only has one car in its lineup, compared to multiple offerings by other brands it outsold. The Seltos has received a positive response and has certainly become one of the most loved SUVs in India.

Last but certainly not the least, MG Motor stood at the tenth spot. Just like Kia, MG is a new debutant and currently only offers the mid-size SUV Hector in India. However, come 2020, and things will change, as MG is eyeing to introduce a seven-seat version of the Hector, as well as ZS EV, a fully-electric vehicle which will be pitted against the Hyundai Kona EV.