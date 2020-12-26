Maruti Omni Digitally Imagined As A Futuristic Electric Vehicle

Check out this digitally-rendered Maruti Omni EV, which takes the minimalistic design of the original, and gives it a futuristic spin

A lot of carmakers in India, like Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, etc., have declared their plans for electric vehicles in the near future. While the official sources aren’t usually generous with the info about their cars (except for a few), peoples’ interest in them is rising. Many digital artists these days are busy imagining everything with wheels as an EV, and the results are usually quite interesting.

Here, we have a few digitally rendered images of Maruti Omni, created by Shashank Shekhar, a student of Automobile Design. He has imagined the Maruti van in its next-generation electric avatar, and the design of the vehicle is quite nice. Just like the old ICE-powered model, the Omni EV gets a boxy silhouette.

The front end of the vehicle features rectangular LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. There’s a Suzuki logo on the nose, and just like the original, there’s no front grille here. Fog lamps are mounted low on the front bumper, and there’s a functional air dam just above them. The van also gets body-coloured ORVMs with LED blinkers.

From the side, the vehicle looks a little longer than the original. It still gets a sliding door for the rear though, along with black plastic cladding at the bottom. The van sports tiny alloy wheels, which look cute. At the rear, the LED taillights mirror the design of the headlights, and have a red bar running horizontally between them.

The cabin of this vehicle has six seats, all forward-facing, which is much more practical than the original’s rear-facing second row. The black interior theme looks good, and we would’ve loved to see the interior rendering as well.

Maruti Omni had a production run of 35 years, from 1984–2019, and was extremely popular in the Indian market. It was a reliable workhorse, available at an affordable price. In 2019, when safety regulations were tightened in India, the Omni was discontinued.

Maruti Suzuki isn’t too keen on introducing new electric cars in India at the moment, with the WagonR EV being the only one confirmed, that too only as a fleet vehicle. As such, we probably won’t get to see an electric Maruti Omni in the metal anytime soon.