Maruti Offers These 8 Features In e Vitara Electric SUV Over Grand Vitara

The soon-to-be-launched Maruti Suzuki e Vitara gets multiple new features, such as Level-2 ADAS, sliding rear seats, electronic parking brake and more

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) officially unveiled its first electric SUV, the e Vitara in the Indian market at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Scheduled to go on sale in March this year, the e Vitara will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV amongst others in the country. In this article, let’s look at the top 8 features that the e Vitara gets over the conventionally powered Grand Vitara.

1. Level-2 ADAS

The e Vitara will be the first Maruti Suzuki car to get the ADAS tech in the Indian market. The level-2 driver assistant system will come with features like lane keep assist, auto emergency braking, lane departure warning and more. These features come in handy in day-to-day driving conditions, enhancing the overall active safety of the vehicle.

2. 7-Airbags

The electric SUV will also be the first Maruti car to get 7-airbags in India. The kit includes an extra driver-side knee airbag, adding an extra layer of protection for the driver. For reference, the Grand Vitara only gets 6 airbags in the top-spec trims.

3. Electronic Parking Brake

While the Grand Vitara relies on a conventional handbrake lever, Maruti Suzuki has equipped the e Vitara with an electronic parking brake system with an auto-hold function.

4. Multi-Colour Ambient Lighting

In order to up the premium appeal, the e Vitara comes with multi-colour ambient lighting. On the other hand, the Grand Vitara has a mono-tone ambient lighting system.

5. Larger Displays

The Grand Vitara features a 9-inch infotainment system and the bar has been pushed a notch above with the e Vitara which gets a larger 10.25-inch unit. Both the displays are equipped with necessary techs like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

6. 10-Way Adjustable Powered Driver’s Seat

The home-grown automaker has given the e Vitara a 10-way powered driver’s seat which will make it extremely easy to operate and add to the convenience. The Grand Vitara, on the other hand, gets a manual adjustment.

7. Premium Sound System

The e Vitara comes with a 10-speaker premium sound system from Infinity, which will enhance your in-cabin music experience. The Grand Vitara gets a simple 6-speaker system.

8. Sliding Rear Seats

Giving due importance to the rear passengers, Maruti is offering sliding rear seats in the e Vitara, in the interest of better adjustability and comfort. The Grand Vitara only gets rear reclining seats, which the e Vitara also offers.